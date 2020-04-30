The Best Hammocks for Summer

When you’re planning to camp out in the backyard for a leisurely afternoon, all you need is an ice cold drink and an easy-swinging hammock. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorites in preparation for summer afternoons spent lounging in the backyard or on the deck. We’ve found packable ones that are great for camping and outdoor adventures, ones with stands that are backyard-ready, and pop-up portable hammocks perfect for the beach or pool. If you don’t already have a hammock, find one and learn the true meaning of relaxation. Then pick out the books you’ll read and the music you’ll listen to while swinging—there’s nothing quite like a swing in a hammock in the summertime.

ENO Single Nest Hammock

ENO is a trusted brand for outdoor adventurers, and their hammocks are easy to pack and set up no matter where in the wilderness you find yourself.

Sierra Designs Double Lightweight Hammock

This budget-friendly hammock is packable and works just as well in your backyard as it does on the camping trail.

Pawleys Island Large Original Rope Hammock

When we think hammock, this is the style that comes to mind. The original rope design was made for beach days.

Castaway Large Green Polyester Rope Hammock

This green rope hammock would look great hanging in your backyard between your two sturdiest trees.

Blue Stripe Single Hammock with Stand

This cute striped hammock comes with a steel hammock stand, which you can set up anywhere.

ENO DoubleNest Hammock

This hammock comes in a variety of vibrant colors and is roomy enough to fit two.

Grand Trunk Skeeter Beeter XT Mosquito Net Hammock

If you live in a buggy climate, a hammock with a mosquito net built in will be a lifesaver come summertime.

Large Sling Hammock in Denim

Great for front porches, this stylish hammock is made up of white oak spreader bars, cotton ropes, and durable, fade-resistant denim.

Portable Hammock with Frame Stand and Carrying Bag

No trees needed with this portable hammock, which has its own pop-up frame stand and can be set up anywhere.

