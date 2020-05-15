12 Backyard Games To Keep Your Family Entertained All Summer Long
Being able to spend more time outdoors with family is one of the best parts about summer. Make the most of the time you have together with these fun backyard games that will provide some friendly competition and hours of entertainment for both kids and adults. This list includes indoor games like Jenga and tic-tac-toe that have been reimagined into larger versions ideal for outdoor play. Of course there are also classic backyard games like cornhole and horseshoe that you'll want to introduce your kids to while they're young. Order a few of these games now so you'll be able to enjoy them this summer and for years to come.
Bamboo Cornhole Board
Bamboo boards offer a polished look with lighter weight for transporting. The set includes two boards, eight bean bags, and a carrying case.
Giant Games Checkers & Tic Tac Toe
Waterproof foam squares can transform from checkers to tic-tac-toe in minutes. The checkerboard is 4 feet by 4 feet and the tic-tac-toe board is 3 feet by 3 feet.
Ladderball Set
For ages 6 and up, this easy-to-assemble game includes two targets and six bolas. The lightweight PVC pieces fold into a compact unit for easy storing and transporting.
Giant Jenga
The classic family game reimagined for outdoor play. Each of the 54 blocks are over 14 times larger than the original game pieces
Horseshoe Set
This rubber horseshoe set offers easy setup and cleanup so you can be playing in no time without putting any holes into Dad's perfectly manicured lawn.
Lawn Darts
Players can earn points by landing the oversized lawn darts inside the rings. The game is suitable for two to four players.
Ring Toss
This game can be as simple or difficult as you want based on the distance between targets and the natural elements in your backyard.
Backyard Foot Golf Set
Soccer and golf come together for an active game that can be enjoyed by the whole family. For ages 3 and up.
Rollors Game
Though you may not have heard of Rollors before, it will become your new go-to game. The high-quality wood pieces come in a compact carrying bag that make it easy to store and transport.
Wooden Yard Dice
This set of six wooden dice can be used for more than 50 different games.
Wooden Lawn Bowling Set
Hand-painted pine bowling pins and bowling balls will allow you to enjoy a game of bowling anywhere at anytime.
Spikeball Set
This game can be best described as a mix between four square and volleyball. The first team to 21 points will claim the victory.