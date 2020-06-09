This Outdoor Projector Means Backyard Movie Nights All Summer Long

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Turn your backyard into an outdoor movie theater for your crew to enjoy on starry summer evenings. Instead of piling up on the couch, stream Netflix outside for the ultimate lawn party. You can even invite your neighbors over to join in on a night of old-fashioned fun. Spread out blankets, pillows, and chairs; serve popcorn, candy, and sodas; hang twinkling string lights; and roll your favorite flick (we love a classic summertime pick like The Sandlot).

Invest in a video projector to enjoy backyard movie nights all summer long. This DBPOWER video projector from Amazon will complete your home theater without breaking the bank. Though compact in size, this portable projector delivers big on sound and video resolution. It can connect to laptops, tablets, DVD players, and even smartphones (with Wi-Fi). Its smaller size means it’s easily tucked away in storage until the next use. For best viewing, it’s recommended to set up the projector about 6 feet from the screen and adjust the focus from there. Instead of purchasing a projector, ask your local library or university for rental options.

WATCH: Hey Y'all - Outdoor Movie Night

Setting up your own silver screen is pretty simple. You’ll need a light-colored sheet or canvas tarp, and hang it up on a large, flat surface (like a garage door or side of the house). Or try projecting the movie straight onto any light-colored background.