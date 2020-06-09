This Outdoor Projector Means Backyard Movie Nights All Summer Long
Invite the neighbors over for a family-friendly flick.
Turn your backyard into an outdoor movie theater for your crew to enjoy on starry summer evenings. Instead of piling up on the couch, stream Netflix outside for the ultimate lawn party. You can even invite your neighbors over to join in on a night of old-fashioned fun. Spread out blankets, pillows, and chairs; serve popcorn, candy, and sodas; hang twinkling string lights; and roll your favorite flick (we love a classic summertime pick like The Sandlot).
Invest in a video projector to enjoy backyard movie nights all summer long. This DBPOWER video projector from Amazon will complete your home theater without breaking the bank. Though compact in size, this portable projector delivers big on sound and video resolution. It can connect to laptops, tablets, DVD players, and even smartphones (with Wi-Fi). Its smaller size means it’s easily tucked away in storage until the next use. For best viewing, it’s recommended to set up the projector about 6 feet from the screen and adjust the focus from there. Instead of purchasing a projector, ask your local library or university for rental options.
WATCH: Hey Y'all - Outdoor Movie Night
Setting up your own silver screen is pretty simple. You’ll need a light-colored sheet or canvas tarp, and hang it up on a large, flat surface (like a garage door or side of the house). Or try projecting the movie straight onto any light-colored background.
An outdoor movie night is a fun way to spend time with family and friends while maintaining a healthy social distance. Spread out blankets and chairs 6 feet apart, and if you’re serving snacks, prepackage popcorn and candy into individual bags to prevent spreading germs. Keep your neighbors in mind when it comes to scheduling movie times, and be respectful of loud volumes later at night.