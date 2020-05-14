The Best Adirondack Chairs

By Southern Living Editors
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

The Adirondack chair was first designed in 1903 by Thomas Lee, a Harvard grad and law school dropout who found he preferred spending time in the mountains of upstate New York to studying law. After building several prototypes of a chair he could kick back in and asking his family to test out every iteration, he landed on the design we've come to know as the Adirondack chair: high back, an easy recline, and armrests with plenty of room. Eager to give his friend Harry Bunnell, a local carpenter, some off-season work, Lee showed him the chair and urged him to start crafting them himself. Bunnell began selling the chairs to locals, calling them "Westport chairs," and patented the design in 1905.

While the Adirondack chair has New York roots, it feels right at home in the South. Here, we've found the best Adirondack chairs for summer, whether you're perching on the front porch with a glass of lemonade or sunning by the lake with a watermelon margarita.

Start Slideshow

1 of 14

Eucalyptus Adirondack Lounger

Credit: L.L. Bean

Buy it here: $329; llbean.com

2 of 14

Adirondack Chair by Polywood in Vintage Pacific Blue

Buy it here: $399; potterybarn.com

3 of 14

Moore Adirondack Chair in Green

Credit: Target

Buy it here: $160; target.com

4 of 14

Ormiston Outdoor Double Solid Wood Adirondack Chair with Table

Credit: Wayfair

Buy it here: $234; wayfair.com

5 of 14

Polywood South Beach Casual Chair in Lemon

Credit: Bed Bath & Beyond

Buy it here: $350; bedbathandbeyond.com

6 of 14

Ridgeline Solid Wood Folding Adirondack Chair in Navy

Credit: Wayfair

Buy it here: $128; wayfair.com

7 of 14

Adirondack by Pollywood Bench in Vintage Coffee

Credit: Pottery Barn

Buy it here: $479; potterybarn.com

8 of 14

The Wave Patio Accent Chair in Lime

Credit: Target

Buy it here: $220; target.com

9 of 14

Imane Solid Wood Folding Adirondack Chair in Gray Wash

Credit: Wayfair

Buy it here: $180; wayfair.com

10 of 14

All-Weather Waterfall Adirondack Chair in Classic Red

Credit: L.L. Bean

Buy it here: $249; llbean.com

11 of 14

Debose Solid Wood Folding Adirondack Chairs with Table

Buy it here: $279.99; wayfair.com

12 of 14

Melida Wood Adirondack Chair in Beach House Blue

Credit: Wayfair

Buy it here: $207; wayfair.com

13 of 14

Safavieh Lanty Adirondack Chair in Teak

Credit: Bed Bath & Beyond

Buy it here: $220; bedbathandbeyond.com

14 of 14

Adirondack Rocking Chair by Polywood in Vintage Tangerine

Buy it here: $367; potterybarn.com

