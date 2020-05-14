The Best Adirondack Chairs
The Adirondack chair was first designed in 1903 by Thomas Lee, a Harvard grad and law school dropout who found he preferred spending time in the mountains of upstate New York to studying law. After building several prototypes of a chair he could kick back in and asking his family to test out every iteration, he landed on the design we've come to know as the Adirondack chair: high back, an easy recline, and armrests with plenty of room. Eager to give his friend Harry Bunnell, a local carpenter, some off-season work, Lee showed him the chair and urged him to start crafting them himself. Bunnell began selling the chairs to locals, calling them "Westport chairs," and patented the design in 1905.
While the Adirondack chair has New York roots, it feels right at home in the South. Here, we've found the best Adirondack chairs for summer, whether you're perching on the front porch with a glass of lemonade or sunning by the lake with a watermelon margarita.
Eucalyptus Adirondack Lounger
Buy it here: $329; llbean.com
Adirondack Chair by Polywood in Vintage Pacific Blue
Buy it here: $399; potterybarn.com
Moore Adirondack Chair in Green
Buy it here: $160; target.com
Ormiston Outdoor Double Solid Wood Adirondack Chair with Table
Buy it here: $234; wayfair.com
Polywood South Beach Casual Chair in Lemon
Buy it here: $350; bedbathandbeyond.com
Ridgeline Solid Wood Folding Adirondack Chair in Navy
Buy it here: $128; wayfair.com
Adirondack by Pollywood Bench in Vintage Coffee
Buy it here: $479; potterybarn.com
The Wave Patio Accent Chair in Lime
Buy it here: $220; target.com
Imane Solid Wood Folding Adirondack Chair in Gray Wash
Buy it here: $180; wayfair.com
All-Weather Waterfall Adirondack Chair in Classic Red
Buy it here: $249; llbean.com
Debose Solid Wood Folding Adirondack Chairs with Table
Buy it here: $279.99; wayfair.com
Melida Wood Adirondack Chair in Beach House Blue
Buy it here: $207; wayfair.com
Safavieh Lanty Adirondack Chair in Teak
Buy it here: $220; bedbathandbeyond.com
Adirondack Rocking Chair by Polywood in Vintage Tangerine
Buy it here: $367; potterybarn.com