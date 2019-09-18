Our Favorite House Plans With Stunning Wrap-Around Porches

By Ellen Antworth Updated April 07, 2022
Credit: Southern Living

Southerners have perfected porches. Growing up in the South, I learned from a young age that a porch isn't just a place for the mail carrier to deliver packages. A porch is an extension of the Southern home. Porches are where we welcome our neighbors to chat over a glass of iced tea, read a book while catching a breeze in the summer heat, host an Easter luncheon for family, and they make the perfect perch for your canine welcoming committee. Despite the endless outdoor entertaining potential, wrap around porches didn't become a Southern standard just so we could throw the perfect Kentucky Derby party, these architectural features are multipurpose! The deep overhangs on wrap around porches shade the interior rooms, keeping them cooler while also protecting the furniture and wall coverings from sun damage. Still not convinced your next home needs its own wrap around porch? We gathered 13 of our favorite house plans that feature showstopping wrap around porches to show just how versatile they can be!

Start Slideshow

1 of 13

These House Plans Feature Gorgeous Wrap Around Porches

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

Lakeside Farmhouse, Plan #2007

Credit: Southern Living

Step inside this seemingly simple, country-styled homestead and you'll be greeted by some not-so-simple features such as a two-story great room, walk-in pantry, and gorgeous vaulted ceilings. Lakeside Farmhouse was designed for main level living as the household downsizes, making this the perfect house for empty nesters.

4 bedrooms/4 baths

3,881 square feet

See plan: Lakeside Farmhouse

3 of 13

Kinsley Place, plan #1131

Credit: Southern Living

A modern farmhouse with gothic revival details? We're here for it! This plan puts an modern twist on the traditional wood-framed homes of rural Florida. Two large, shady porches keep the sun from heating up interior rooms and long and breezy hallways connect the many shared living spaces.

4 bedrooms/5.5 baths

3,510 square feet

See plan: Kinsley Place

Advertisement

4 of 13

Hansell Park, plan #1352

Credit: Southern Living

This country charmer embraces outdoor living with a double-decker wrap around front porch and spacious back patio perfect for hosting family and friends. After entertaining, wind down in the luxurious primary suite with a huge walk-in closet, cozy fireplace, and private upper porch.

4 bedrooms/3.5 baths

3,858 square feet

See plan: Hansell Park

5 of 13

The Broad Street House, plan #1480

Credit: Southern Living

Inspired by the showstopping estate homes that once lined the main boulevards of towns throughout the South, The Broad Street House combines function and grace. This colonial-style home takes advantage of a raised, wrap around porch to catch a breeze and escape the southern heat.

4 bedrooms/3.5 baths

2,936 square feet

See plan: The Broad Street House

6 of 13

Farmhouse Revival, plan #1821

Credit: Southern Living

This modern take on the classic Southern farmhouse (and our 2012 Idea House!), pays homage to historic Southern homes with the wrap around front porch and cozy keeping room, while also enjoying modern comforts such as the spacious, free-flowing living spaces and a private primary suite.

4 bedrooms/4.5 baths

3,511 square feet

See plan: Farmhouse Revival

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 13

Banning Court, plan #1254

Credit: Southern Living

This cozy cottage is perfecting for entertaining with its large open-concept living and dining room off the kitchen. A deep wrap-around porch leads around to a screened porch off the living room where the party continues on breezy summer nights.

2 bedrooms/2 baths

1,286 square feet

See plan: Banning Court

8 of 13

Lafayette Parish House, plan #1482

Credit: Southern Living

Inspired by historic parish houses of rural Louisiana, this 2747 square-foot home embraces outdoor living with 3 distinct outdoor living spaces. Every room on the bottom floor faces outwards towards one of 3 porches, flooding the open floorplan living and dining spaces with light.

3 bedroom/3.5 bath

2,747 square feet

See plan: Lafayette Parish House

9 of 13

Southern Gothic, plan #1921

Credit: Southern Living

This gothic take on the classic Southern farmhouse is sure to win the hearts of your guests with its romantic triple gabled roofline and wrap around front porch. Walk through the house to see even more charming details, such as vaulted living room that flows directly into the 450-square-foot back porch.

4-6 bedrooms/3.5 baths

3,416 square feet

See plan: Southern Gothic

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 13

Soper, plan #1935

Credit: Southern Living

This plan is the ultimate southern charmer with its nearly perfect symmetrical design and sprawling wrap around front porch. Enter the house through a traditional foyer and you'll be greeted by an open living spaces that spill onto the 650 screened porch, perfect for those chilly fall nights down south.

4 bedrooms/4.5 baths

3,913 square feet

See plan: Soper

11 of 13

Loblolly Cottage, plan #2002

Credit: Southern Living

This stunning cottage is perfect for beach or lakeside living with it's spacious wrap around porch to catch every breeze and outdoor fireplace for chilly evenings by the water. Vaulted ceilings, open-plan living spaces, and a main-floor primary bedroom make living easy in this cozy take on the southern farmhouse.

3 bedrooms/3.5 baths

2,196 square feet

See plan: Loblolly Cottage

12 of 13

Pine View Retreat, plan #1972

Credit: Southern Living

Pine View Retreat takes hints from craftsman and coastal architecture to make you feel right at home in the open-floor plan living spaces flanked by a wrap around porch. With the option to add a fourth bedroom, this home is a perfect fit for families of any size.

3-4 bedrooms/3.5 baths

2,462 square feet

See plan: Pine View Retreat

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 13

Tideland Haven, plan #1375

Credit: Southern Living

With deep overhangs on all around and porches surrounding 2 entire sides of the home, it's no question why this cozy coastal retreat is one of our best-selling house plans. With two variations to choose from, this plan is perfect for any family.

2 bedrooms/2.5 baths

2,418 square feet

See plan: Tideland Haven

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Ellen Antworth