Winter Prep Essentials That Could Save You Hundreds in Utility Bills
Nothing reveals a home's insulation quality quite like winter. Temperatures are dropping soon, and there are so many things homeowners can do to prepare for frightful weather. A few maintenance tasks, like cleaning your gutters, checking your furnace, inspecting smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and servicing your fireplace, are necessary to keep your home safe and prevent damage. And small weatherizing projects are also essential to retaining heat and cutting down your energy costs.
According to the U.S. Department of Energy, you can save more than 20 percent on your heating and cooling bills just by weatherstripping your windows and doors. Products like shrink film window insulation kits, expanding foam seals, door seals, and foam insulation easily close up air leaks in your home—and they're all available at Walmart for under $16 each.
If your home is chilly right underneath the entrance to your attic, consider grabbing this attic stairway cover that traps heat without blocking attic access. Another smart winterizing tool is pipe sleeves: They won't lower the cost of your heating bill, but they insulate your exposed pipes to prevent costly damage from freezing or bursting—and this pack of four pipe sleeves is less than $4. After you've sealed all of the air leaks in your home, you can pick up a Lasko tower space heater that shoppers say heats a whole room in 15 minutes.
Keep reading to shop simple and effective products from Walmart to winterize your home and save you hundreds in energy costs.
Related Items
Duck Shrink Film Window Insulation Kit
This window insulation kit is the perfect solution for drafty windows and air leaks. It comes with enough shrink film to cover up to 10 windows and block cold winds. All you need is a measuring tape, scissors, a hair dryer, and a few minutes to install the film.
Duck Double Draft Door Seal
Your front door is a major culprit for letting in cold air (even when it's not open), but this door seal stops the breeze from coming in through the cracks. It easily slides into the frame, and you can cut the foam seal to precisely fit your door or window. Plus, the fabric is machine-washable.
Duck Max Strength Expanding Foam Seal
If you have to patch up several air leaks on windows and door frames, this pack of expanding foam covers can handle all of it in one fell swoop. The highly effective seal is easy to install, too—just cut the foam seal and wrap it around the window or door perimeter to seal holes up to 1 inch deep.
Lasko Ultra Slim Desktop Ceramic Tower Space Heater
Central heating units usually don't cover each room equally. If your back bedroom or corner office space is a few degrees cooler in the winter, grab this oscillating space heater that heats a 300 square foot room in minutes. It has three settings to efficiently heat up your space: high, low, and fan-only. And it has several safety features, so you don't have to worry about fires.
Duck Foam Pipe Cover Pack of Four
Your pipes need insulation, too, and this four pack of foam pipe sleeves prevent pipes from freezing and bursting in the winter. Each sleeve is 3 feet long and fits 0.75-inch or 1-inch pipes, so be sure to measure your pipes before purchasing.
General Electric Large Gaps and Cracks Insulating Foam Can
For cracks and leaks larger than 1 inch, insulating foam or caulk is the best solution. This can of insulating foam immediately provides a waterproof, airtight seal on large gaps to keep the cold air out.
Duck Attic Stairway Weather Stripping Plastic Cover
Attics are rarely insulated, so that giant hole in your ceiling is likely leaking cold air into your home all winter long. Luckily, this attic stairway cover acts like a dome to block out chilly drafts. It's also easy to move, so you can still access your attic in the winter.