10 Winter Candles That Will Make Your Home Smell Like Christmas
Despite dipping temperatures and more hours of darkness than daylight, one thing we can look forward to as winter arrives is perfecting the art of cozying up indoors. This means fuzzy sweaters, plush slippers, and warming comfort foods—and don't forget a soothing winter aroma. Lighting a candle with Christmas or wintry scents can add ambience to a room and signal that it's time for peace and relaxation in the midst of a busy season, transforming your mood.
When it comes to finding a new candle for winter, you'll want to make sure it's made with quality ingredients, has a long burn time, and offers a festive look that'll enhance the Christmas decorations and winter decor you already have. There are thousands of seasonal candles out there that check all these boxes, so to help you find a candle you're guaranteed to love (and that will arrive quickly), we turned to Amazon—more specifically, to Amazon customer reviews.
We scoured the site for the best-smelling winter candles from brands like Yankee Candle, Sweet Water Decor, and more. They have scents like balsam fir and birchwood pine that mimic all of the sweet elements of winter you'll want to invite into your home, and they all have rave reviews from Amazon shoppers.
Read on for shopper-approved candles from Amazon to burn this winter. Prices start at $20 for a large 21-ounce jar, and as a bonus, some are even on sale!
Yankee Candle Large Jar Scented Candle, Frosty Gingerbread
The holidays are not complete without crafting a gingerbread house, and this jar by Yankee Candle brings the fresh scent of the classic Christmas cookie right into your home with notes of cinnamon, clove, vanilla, and ginger—no icing or oven required. Between its aroma and its bright red pour, it's a piece of holiday decor all on its own. Amazon shoppers have been loving this scent, with one saying that it "smells just like the upcoming season."
Village Candle Large Apothecary Jar, Balsam Fir
This candle has our seasonal state of mind splashed across its 9-ounce jar, which can also serve as decoration in rustic or minimalist homes. As it burns, notes of orange, cinnamon, clove, and pine elevate a room to create a winter oasis. One Amazon shopper said she was "blown away" by the long-lasting burn: "The scent from the candle will linger for hours also in those rooms where the one candle has burned."
Sweet Water Decor Warm & Cozy Candle
Yankee Candle Scented Candle, Large 2-Wick Tumbler, Icy Blue
Some prefer warmer aromas, like the gingerbread candle above, while others revel in the crisp scents of winter. This refreshing candle is made of a blend of juniper berries, blue spruce, and spearmint leaves, invigorating the senses in its wake. The two-wick candle is housed in an elegant glass vessel and will burn for up to 110 hours. With over 10,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, it's safe to say this is a popular winter candle.
Nest Fragrances Birchwood Pine Scented Classic Candle
This blend of white pine, fir balsam, and birchwood combined with rich musk and amber will instantly make you feel like you're vacationing in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Amazon shoppers say it "burns clean" and the scent isn't too overwhelming. "I am sensitive to strong fragrances, but this candle fragrance does not bother me," one shopper wrote in a review. "This candle is fantastic." As a bonus, it's also on sale right now!
Thornwolf Soy Wax Large Jar Candle, Fraser Fir
With the hustle and bustle of the holidays, we could all use some extra calmness in our lives, and this "Peace on Earth" candle can offer a little serenity. Notes of fresh cedarwood, fir balsam, and fraser fir have been infused into premium soy wax, resulting in an indulgent woody fragrance that feels like a breath of fresh air. And with an elegant emerald exterior painted with pine trees and gold script, this candle doubles as a holiday decoration—we suggest displaying it on the fireplace mantel.
96North Large 3-Wick It's Good to Be Home Scented Soy Candle
If nothing says "holiday candle" to you like the scents of freshly cut Christmas trees, take a look at this under-$25 candle by 96North. Aromas like fresh cut fraser fir, cedarwood, and frosted pine needles will fill your room long after you blow out this candle, making you want to burn this jar all winter long. Customers attest to its long-lasting power, and one wrote in a review that it "smells great even when not lit."
Lorenzen Candle Co. Holiday Cider Soy Candle
Spicy mulled wine adds festive cheer to a holiday party, and you can channel the warm drink with this holiday cider candle. Notes of apple spice, cinnamon, amber, and cranberries create a welcoming scent, and they're enhanced by natural essential oils like orange, cedarwood, and buchu. Amazon shoppers are loving the way this Christmas candle scent fills up their homes: "This candle smells great! And it looked so cute with all of my other holiday decor," one person wrote in a review.
La Jolie Muse Large Glass Jar Scented Candle, Dark Berries and Bergamot
Not only will this scent provide a relaxing aroma with its notes of red berry, plum, vanilla, and caramel, but it's also equipped with a special wooden wick that crackles to mimic a real-life fireplace. The elegant jar has daisy patterns carved on thick glass, and it can easily be repurposed for everyday use once the candle is finished. In their reviews, Amazon shoppers call out how they love to give this candle as a gift.
Sweet Water Decor Sugar Cookies Candle
Sugar cookies are a quintessential Christmas sweet, and you can make your home smell just like a freshly baked batch with this soy candle via Amazon Handmade. With notes of buttercream frosting and vanilla, it's a saccharine alternative to musky and pine-based scents that'll get your mouth watering every time you burn it. Plus, it's one of the most affordable candles on this list at only $20.