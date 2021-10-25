This DIY Wax Melt Kit Has Everything You Need to Make Your Home Smell Like the Holidays

Imagine the smell of baking spices, crisp pine tree needles, and holly berries. You were just transported to Christmas morning, right? While you typically need freshly made desserts and a real tree to infuse your home with these festive scents, there's a fun and creative way to make your home smell like the holidays—and it simply requires a little DIY know-how. We're talking about homemade wax melts, and you can make a few dozen of your own with this holly berry balsam wax melt kit from Wholesale Supplies Plus.