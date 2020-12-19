This Cozy Cottage In Waco Is Our Kind of White Christmas

Getaways look a little different these days as we find fresh ways to get out and explore, but with safety in mind. Thankfully Dino Parrella and Janet Parrella-van den Berg, the husband and wife team behind UK-based White & Faded created the out-of-town oasis our Southern hearts desire in an Airbnb that has dream house written all over it. The UK-based brand is known for restoring older homes and furniture, bringing a stylish, sustainable touch to every project they take on. But when they received several requests from loyal followers and customers to visit their private residence in London, they knew it was time to bring the White & Faded experience to life, and their timing couldn’t have been more perfect.

The couple traveled across the pond to create the White & Faded House, an Airbnb in Waco, Texas, that gives fans and design enthusiasts alike the opportunity to experience the brand firsthand. Nestled in a 2,400-square-foot Victorian, which was built in 1896 by W.C. Dodson, the listing is the perfect blend of country charm and European elegance.

“We wanted to add a flair of European design by creating a cozy flow throughout the home, [while] enhancing the existing character and architecture to give it a new lease on life,” Parrella-van den Berg explains.

By adding moldings and ceiling medallions as well as sticking with White & Faded’s signature white color scheme, this Airbnb feels like a home away from home. The White & Faded House currently rents for $342 per night.

Whether you’re looking to book last-minute holiday trip or want to pretend you’re on vacation, enjoy this up-close-and-personal look at this gorgeous getaway.