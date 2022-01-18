The Weezie Sale You Don't Want To Miss
I've never considered myself a "robe person." While getting ready for the day, I'd put my pajamas back on for blow-drying my hair or while piddling around the house on a cold Saturday morning, I'd throw on yoga pants and a sweatshirt instead. Looking back, I don't recall my family members ever lounging around in a robe, so I suppose that's why I've never considered one to be an item I really needed.
Once I ordered my first robe from Weezie, however, I realized this piece should have been on my must-have list a long time ago. I finally caved after my friend had been singing its praises for months. She swore that Weezie's short robe was a game-changer for staying cool while blow-drying her hair (even in the middle of the summer). I quickly learned that she was right. With short sleeves and a cropped length, this robe is ideal for anyone who's hot-natured. It's lightweight and easy to pack, so I can bring it with me on weekend trips. I'm also a fan of Weezie's long robe for staying cozy around the house during colder months.
These terry robes are made of 100% organic long-staple cotton, which feel super soft and luxe to the touch. After every few wears, I throw mine in the wash, and it feels just like new. Weezie says to machine wash their robes in cold water with like items and colors and tumble dry on low. (Find more details on how Weezie suggests washing their products here.) Plus, you can add a monogram for an extra personal touch.
The Weezie 40% off sale on select long and short patterned robes is running through January 18. Monogram the robe of your choice for an additional $15.