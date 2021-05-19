These Stylish Wayfair Rugs Spruce Up Any Space In Your Home
If you're looking to update your space without embarking on heavy-duty renovation projects, look down — to your rugs. Really, it's that simple. When it comes to transforming a space with minimal effort, a new rug can go a long way.
Here's an expert's take on why rugs are such a great buy: "Rugs are an easy and affordable way to change up your space either seasonally or as you're looking to refresh a room. Much like you might have a seasonal wardrobe, think of changing out a few key rugs in various rooms as the weather warms or cools. Similarly, think of lighter or brighter materials and colors for spring and summer and heavier or deeper colors for fall and winter," says Lindsey Zborowski, Design Manager for Wayfair Professional, adding that because of the amount of space an area rug may cover in one room, its aesthetic may be completely updated with a rug with a different color, pattern, or material.
"While geometric, southwestern, and oriental patterns are some of the most popular styles for rugs right now, introducing a beautifully woven, textured rug in natural materials like jute, wool, or cotton is an easy way to elevate the space without introducing too strong of a statement. These natural materials also tend to provide a more organic feel to a space and often have a calming effect on the room," she adds. "For smaller space upgrades, think of adding a runner to higher traffic areas in your home, including in front of a kitchen island, down a hallway, or along your bathtub. Adding a softer moment in these spaces will add comfort to your day to day, while also providing a freshness to the space overall."
Below, check out seven of our favorite rugs from Wayfair.com. We can't wait to unroll these carpets and marvel at our no-effort home makeover.
AllModern Geometric Shag Burnt Orange/Ivory Area Rug
This thick rug adds an element of cozy comfort to a nook in your living room or bedroom. It's made with 100% no-shedding micro-set-fiber for a nice texture.
AllModern Hensen Faux Cowhide Brown Area Rug
Bring the cabin ambience into your home with this faux animal hide rug. In a room with a lot of neutral tones, the white-and-brown of this rug looks superb.
Red Barrel Studio Depasquale Geometric Beige/Light Gray Area Rug
Elegant, understated, with just a touch of whimsy, this rug is one of our favorites from Wayfair's area rug options. Bonus: The rug is made with a material called EverStrand, a premium polyester yarn created from post-consumer recycled plastic bottles, making this rug an eco-friendly selection, to boot.
Bungalow Rose Gutierez Geometric Navy Area Rug
This fun rug is a mishmash of styles that works. If you're looking for a pop of color without overwhelming your space, this circular area rug gets our vote.
AllModern Jo Southwestern Cream/Charcoal Area Rug
This eye-catching design jazzes up a foyer, living room, dining area, or bedroom. We also love that it's made of stain-resistant material.
Union Rustic Zahara Blue Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug
This shade of blue is simply one of our favorites. Whether you choose to place this area rug outdoors or inside, the eye-catching pattern works well as a backdrop for a variety of décor styles.
Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Grassmere Handmade Jute Natural Area Rug
Instead of bright color, a standout texture is a great way to enhance the look of a room in your house, and we love how this rug elevates a space with a bit of flair. Made from jute (the plant used to make burlap), we think this rug looks especially lovely in beach homes.
