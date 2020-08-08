Wayfair Has an Under-the-Radar Section Filled with Underpriced Finds That Are Just Like New
Every thrifty shopper knows that the real thrill of the hunt for a new loveseat, dinnerware set, rug, or anything in between comes at checkout, when the glaring red discount line shows you just how much cash you saved. One might even say that scoring a deal you can brag about makes you appreciate your purchase even more.
Which is why, when we discovered Wayfair's little-known Open Box section—where you can find on-trend, like-new pieces for deep discounts—we definitely whiled away an afternoon (or several) filling up our carts.
So what makes this a great destination for deals? Unlike a regular sale section, most of the items here were previously returned (though deemed in perfect or near-perfect condition by the Wayfair returns department) and can be found elsewhere on the website at regular price. Since the pieces are still in like-new condition and are often one-offs at the price listed, shopping here is a bit like finding an Easter egg before someone else does.
And there are lots of eggs to be found, no matter what you're currently in the market for. With more than 20,000 products listed, there are discounts available on everything from furniture and light fixtures to throw pillows and art.
While browsing, we found savings from 15 to a whopping 80 percent. There are sofas for less than $300 and stylish throw pillows for $10. And entire 16-piece dinnerware sets for less than $40. If you're looking to spruce up any part of your home or outdoor space on a budget, this is a pretty great place to start.
Ready for some online retail therapy? See some of the great finds we spotted below (quickly—before they're gone!):
BUY IT: Annabelle 16-Piece Dinnerware Set, $36 (Reg. $112); wayfair.com
BUY IT: Bartlesville Outdoor Dining Set, $496 (Reg. $640); wayfair.com
BUY IT: Sunline 108" Market Umbrella, $69 (Reg. $180); wayfair.com
BUY IT: Wabansia Solid Wood Ladder Bookcase, $50 (Reg. $100); wayfair.com
BUY IT: Vanessa Solid Wood Adirondack Chair, $80 (Reg. $107); wayfair.com
BUY IT: Joss & Main Ceramic Candle Holder, $20 (Reg. $39); wayfair.com
BUY IT: Harton Pedestal Dining Table, $201 (Reg. $315); wayfair.com
BUY IT: Corningware 12-Piece Bakeware Set, $72 (Reg. $96); wayfair.com
BUY IT: Outdoor Jarrard Solid Wood Rocking Chair, $140 (Reg. $280); wayfair.com
BUY IT: Vanbuskirk Outdoor Lumbar Pillow, $35 (Reg. $44); wayfair.com