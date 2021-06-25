Gap and Walmart Launched a New Home Collection-Here's Everything We'll Be Buying
Sometimes the most unexpected pairings are the sweetest, especially when it comes to outfitting your home. And in the case of Gap and Walmart's new home collection, this holds true. While you may usually check off your weekly shopping list at Walmart and buy elevated basics from Gap, the two paired up to create a stylish line of home goods that are truly a summer treat.
Though the products can be used year-round, we can't help but feel they're undeniably fitting for summer festivities. The colors, patterns, and materials are all ever-so-slightly summery and give a tip of the hat to days spent at a charming beach house, whether that be thanks to a cheery floral bedspread or a playful tie-dye shower curtain.
The line is full of products for sprucing up your home and keeping cool. When it comes to bedding, navy, neutrals, and other shades of blue all get the spotlight in this collection. You can't go wrong with a light blue cotton quilt, but if a burst of color suits your fancy, this 70s-inspired floral comforter set will be an absolute yes in your book.
The collection has a few quick fixes for dull and dreary bathrooms, too. This striped shower curtain is a great pick for any kind of home decor style-be it farmhouse, shabby chic, or traditional. And even the place where you keep your toothbrush and soap can be fancied up with the help of Walmart and Gap's ombre ceramic accessories.
You can also refresh your sitting areas and dining room. One can never have too many throw pillows, and Walmart and Gap's selection of striped oblong pillows and washed denim options is too cute to pass up. You can also serve up tasty barbecued bits on a new set of blue and white ceramic salad plates and sip on a cup of tea in matching mugs before the cool morning wears off.
Treat yourself to a little early summer online shopping spree and take a look at all the adorable finds we'll be refreshing our own homes with this warm season.
Beautiful Bedding
- Gap Home Shibori Patchwork Reversible Organic Cotton Blend Quilt, $54.98
- Gap Home Floral Pinstripe Percale Easy Care Sheet Set, Full, $29.98
- Gap Home Washed Frayed Edge Organic Cotton Quilt, King, $59.98
- Gap Home 70s Floral Reversible Organic Cotton Blend Comforter Set, King, $64.98
- Gap Home Yarn Dyed Organic Cotton Washed Chambray Stripe Sheet Set, $34.98
Casual Curtains and Throw PIllows
- Gap Home Washed Denim Decorative Square Throw Pillow, $15.88
- Gap Home Semi- Sheer Stripe Organic Cotton Window Curtain Pair, $19.98
- Gap Home Yarn Dyed Twill Stripe Decorative Square Throw Pillow, $17.88
- Gap Home Chunky Stripe Decorative Oblong Throw Pillow, $21.88
- Gap Home Clipped Stripe Decorative Square Throw Pillow, $19.88
Stylish Bathroom Essentials
Divine Dining Picks
- Gap Home New Blue 6-Inch Blue & White Assorted Fine Ceramic Bowls, $18.97
- Gap Home New Blue 17-Ounce Blue & White Assorted Fine Ceramic Mug Set, $18.97
- Gap Home 17-Ounce Hydration Glass Bottle with Grey Blue Silicone Sleeve and Bamboo Lid, $24.97
- Gap Home Color Cups 14.8-Ounce Stackable Light Blue and Dark Blue Stoneware Mug Set, $16.88
- Gap Home New Blue 8-Inch Blue & White Assorted Fine Ceramic Salad Plates, $18.97