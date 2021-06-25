Gap and Walmart Launched a New Home Collection-Here's Everything We'll Be Buying

Gorgeous plates and patterned throw pillows can’t be missed.
By Melissa Epifano
June 24, 2021
Sometimes the most unexpected pairings are the sweetest, especially when it comes to outfitting your home. And in the case of Gap and Walmart's new home collection, this holds true. While you may usually check off your weekly shopping list at Walmart and buy elevated basics from Gap, the two paired up to create a stylish line of home goods that are truly a summer treat.

Though the products can be used year-round, we can't help but feel they're undeniably fitting for summer festivities. The colors, patterns, and materials are all ever-so-slightly summery and give a tip of the hat to days spent at a charming beach house, whether that be thanks to a cheery floral bedspread or a playful tie-dye shower curtain

The line is full of products for sprucing up your home and keeping cool. When it comes to bedding, navy, neutrals, and other shades of blue all get the spotlight in this collection. You can't go wrong with a light blue cotton quilt, but if a burst of color suits your fancy, this 70s-inspired floral comforter set will be an absolute yes in your book.

The collection has a few quick fixes for dull and dreary bathrooms, too. This striped shower curtain is a great pick for any kind of home decor style-be it farmhouse, shabby chic, or traditional. And even the place where you keep your toothbrush and soap can be fancied up with the help of Walmart and Gap's ombre ceramic accessories.

You can also refresh your sitting areas and dining room. One can never have too many throw pillows, and Walmart and Gap's selection of striped oblong pillows and washed denim options is too cute to pass up. You can also serve up tasty barbecued bits on a new set of blue and white ceramic salad plates and sip on a cup of tea in matching mugs before the cool morning wears off.

Treat yourself to a little early summer online shopping spree and take a look at all the adorable finds we'll be refreshing our own homes with this warm season.

Beautiful Bedding

Credit: Courtesy of Walmarrt

Casual Curtains and Throw PIllows

Credit: Courtesy of Walmarrt

Stylish Bathroom Essentials

Credit: Courtesy of Walmarrt

Divine Dining Picks

Credit: Courtesy of Walmarrt
