Walmart's Deals for Days Sale Has Hundreds of Incredible Discounts (But Not for Long)

Shop home decor, beauty, and style deals that are too good to miss.
By Taylor Lane
June 22, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Now is the time to catch your favorite home decor, garden, beauty and fashion items on sale, because Walmart's Deals for Days is officially here. Beginning June 20 and ending June 24, the Deals for Days promotion extends across multiple categories, with some of Walmart's best products offered up to 40 percent off. And don't worry: You don't need any kind of membership to take advantage of the sale - it's open to everyone. Below, find the best Walmart Deals for Days sale.

Best Kitchen Deals

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

If you're looking to replace outdated cookware appliances, take a look at these kitchen deals. This 20-piece non-stick pan set looks great in any kitchen, and makes cooking Sunday dinner simple. If you need a gift in time for wedding season, this 14-piece cutlery set from The Pioneer Woman is sure to impress.

Best Home Deals

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

Walmart's Deals for Days also includes a large number of home decor items on sale. Some of these are so good, you will want to add them to your cart immediately. The home decor deals include this Robot Vacuum and Mop that connects to wifi and cleans carpets and floors. There's also some great bedding available, like this bedding set with eight pieces that make your bed so comfortable, you won't want to leave it in the morning.

Best Beauty Deals

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

Classic beauty offerings like this hydrating eye cream from No.7, and fragrances from Elizabeth Arden. Numerous hair tools are also available, ranging from curling wands with multiple sizes of barrels. Under the skincare category, there's a facial steamer that helps clear away any congestion that your skin is experiencing, marked down from $65 to just under $39.

Best Fashion Deals

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

If you're searching for style deals, take a look at the designer selections from Walmart. Included in the Deals for Days sale are watches from Michael Kors and sandals from Circus by Sam Edelman.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com