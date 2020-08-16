We'll Always Have a Soft Spot for Antique Milk Glass—These 12 Pretty Kitchen Items Show Why
For those who grew up seeing milk glass in their grandmother’s home, it’s hard not to have a special place in your heart for the simple but classic pieces, many of which were charmingly hobnailed and intricately shaped. Now largely considered a collector’s item, antique milk glass is decidedly harder to find than other favorites like jadeite if not passed down or dug out of a flea market. It’s got retro charm that gives extra flair to any modern kitchen, whether it be a cute cake stand (pink or white), everyday serving bowl, or funky juice reamer. Luckily there are still a few vintage kitchenware pieces to be discovered online, as well as retro-inspired pieces that mimic the milk glass look. Here are 12 of our prettiest milk glass picks to shop now and cherish always.
Juice Reamer
Fresh lemon and lime juice is always handy in the house for all sorts of drinks, sweets, and dinnertime staples. Lemon pound cake, anyone?
To Shop: $16.50; etsy.com
Hobnail Vase
Something charming to hold any flowers brought home from the farmers' market. For more options, also shop this affordable collection.
To Shop: $55; etsy.com
Pioneer Woman Cake Stand
Ree Drummond's line of retro kitchenware items hits the mark on nostalgia, including this cake stand that looks good on any counter and comes complete with a glass dome.
To Shop: $42.28; amazon.com
Bubble Serving Bowl
This catchall bowl is perfect for keeping fruits on the kitchen counter, serving up a mean salad, or storing keys in the entryway.
Buy It: $15; etsy.com
Pink Bunny Dish
It wasn't Easter at grandma's without peeping a pastel pink milk glass bobble, like this chipper little bunny candy dish.
To Shop: $29.99; amazon.com
Set of Mixing Bowls
Who wouldn't want to mix up a batch of blueberry muffins with this classic mixing bowl set?
To Shop: $69.99 for set of three; wayfair.com
Pink Milk Glass Cake Stand
Any cake would be proud to be displayed on this sweet 10-inch pink stand. We bet you'll use it more than any of your others in the cabinet.
To Shop: $81; amazon.com
Hobnail Mixer Bowl
Freshen up your mixer with a retro-inspired hobnail bowl that can be used separately for all of your baking needs.
To Shop: $99.99; kitchenaid.com
Rooster Bowl Set
For a dose of vintage quirk, these nesting mixing bowls adorned with roosters make anyone smile.
To Shop: $82.99 for set of three; amazon.com
Vintage Tea Set
Your afternoon just got a whole lot more fun with this set of scalloped luncheon plates and traditional tea cups.
To Shop: $18; etsy.com
White Cake Stands
Shop milky white cake stands in all sizes to display your treats, big and small. They'll make any chocolate cake or colorful frosting really pop on the table.
To Shop: starting at $39.99; amazon.com
Hobnail Salad Bowls
These everyday bowls will get plenty of use, and you get just a touch of classic charm that doesn't feel kitschy.
To Shop: $21.99 for set of four; wayfair.com