We'll Always Have a Soft Spot for Antique Milk Glass—These 12 Pretty Kitchen Items Show Why

For those who grew up seeing milk glass in their grandmother’s home, it’s hard not to have a special place in your heart for the simple but classic pieces, many of which were charmingly hobnailed and intricately shaped. Now largely considered a collector’s item, antique milk glass is decidedly harder to find than other favorites like jadeite if not passed down or dug out of a flea market. It’s got retro charm that gives extra flair to any modern kitchen, whether it be a cute cake stand (pink or white), everyday serving bowl, or funky juice reamer. Luckily there are still a few vintage kitchenware pieces to be discovered online, as well as retro-inspired pieces that mimic the milk glass look. Here are 12 of our prettiest milk glass picks to shop now and cherish always.