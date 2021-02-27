Why We Love House Plan 101

Over the years, we've provided plenty of blueprints for building your dream home—from coastal cottages and rambling ranchers to modern farmhouses and mountain retreats. For (almost) any design you've ever imagined, there's probably a Southern Living plan that checks every box on your wish list. Our collection includes over 1,000 different home designs created by the country's top architects and designers. Each plan aims to bring the best of Southern living to life, whether it's a wraparound porch for entertaining or a mother-in-law suite for housing multiple generations under one roof. We're celebrating 40 years of Southern Living House Plans, and if there's one thing we've learned, it's that the best homes never go out of style. Take our first-ever house plan, for example: the Vernacular Cottage (SL-101).

Why We (Still) Love It

Architect Dean Winesett's classic design could fit in Lowcountry locales and suburban settings alike. For the exterior, he drew up a traditional raised cottage, a hallmark of the Coastal South. On the inside, he took a cue from the cozy proportions of Southern farmhouses. He blended the best features of the two popular styles to combat the problems of living comfortably in the South (i.e.: hot and humid summers). This 1,883-square-foot cottage features three bedrooms and two baths with a traditional floor plan. Its smaller size makes for an ideal vacation home or primary residence for empty nesters.

WATCH: Why We Love House Plan 1936

The Wow Factor