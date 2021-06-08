Vera Bradley Just Dropped a Line of Patio Decor, and We Want Everything
Bright colors, cheery patterns, and bold designs are three reasons Southerners love just about anything Vera Bradley creates. Whether it's a weekend bag or a pair of Crocs (yes, really), Vera Bradley always delivers fun, high-quality products that are meant to stand out. So when we found out that the iconic brand partnered up with Seattle-based furniture manufacturer Classic Accessories on a line of outdoor decor, we could barely contain our excitement.
The collaboration includes a variety of colorful outdoor essentials that blend the craftsmanship of Classic Accessories' patio furniture with Vera Bradley's eye-catching prints. Think quilted hammocks, weather-resistant rugs, plush seat cushions, sturdy umbrellas, and more. Each of the newly released pieces comes in multiple patterns that have Vera Bradley's signature style written all over them. We're talking about blue and white Ikat pillows, tropical floral print patio chair cushions, and rainforest-inspired gold umbrellas-just to name a few.
It's pretty much everything you need to turn your outdoor space into a vacation mode-inducing respite that's bursting with personality. The best part? While all of the new products are sold on each brand's website, they're also conveniently available to order on Amazon.
The limited-edition collection just launched this week, but select pieces are already low in stock on Amazon. There's no telling how long the line will be up for grabs, so if you've been waiting for the right moment to give your backyard, front porch, or balcony a summer refresh, don't hesitate to scoop up accessories from this special collection. And with prices starting at less than $50, you don't want to miss out on adding this playful decor to your outdoor setup.
Summer barbeques and sun-filled pool days await. Shop the Vera Bradley and Classic Accessories outdoor living collection below before it's gone.