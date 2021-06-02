Shoppers Are Never Going Back To Standard Grills After Cooking With This Pellet Smoker
Now that Memorial Day has come and gone, summer has (unofficially) started—which means you can look forward to warm weather weekends spent cooking outside with family and friends. If you've already redecorated your patio, now's the time to upgrade that dirty old grill sitting in your yard.
But we're not talking about getting any old replacement grill. To take your outdoor cooking to the next level, try a pellet smoker. For a reviewer-backed recommendation, hundreds of Walmart shoppers are fans of the easy-to-use Traeger Pellet Grill Pro 780, which uses wood pellets to smoke, grill, bake, roast or braise food to perfection. Thanks to what Traeger calls WiFIRE, the grill can be controlled over wifi from your smartphone, where you can change the internal temperature of the grill and be reminded of cook time, too. Plus, an included meat probe makes checking for doneness a breeze.
It's also a bit of a set-it-and-forget-it appliance as well. The Traeger pellet smoker is run by a dial called the D2 Pro Controller that allows you to pick an optimal start temperature, hit the ignite button, and walk away, so you're actually enjoying the company of your guests instead of laboring over a half-lit fire all day long. Traeger's innovative TurboTemp technology makes the grill get hotter faster as well, meaning you can start cooking whenever you'd like instead of planning your day around how long it takes the grates to heat up.
Shoppers who have purchased the smoker from Walmart say that it's the best pellet grill on the market and love that it has a hopper (aka the tank-like area where the wooden pellets sit) that can hold 18 pounds. This means long, multi-hour cook times for ribs or briskets are possible without having to worry about the fire. Many reviews mention that the smoky flavor that comes from the real wood fire inside a pellet grill can't be beat and is a level of deliciousness that regular grills can't obtain. One even vowed to never go back to old fashioned grilling again and dedicated all their outdoor cooking to this pellet smoker.
To experience the unmatched flavor and convenience of grilling with a pellet smoker, pick up the Traeger Pellet Grill Pro 780 from Walmart today.