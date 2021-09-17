Amazon's Most Popular Car Vacuum Is On Sale for $21—the Cheapest It Has Ever Been
Cleaning out your car can be, well, a chore. It seems as though no matter how hard you try, dirt and crumbs always manage to stick around in the crevices of the seats and grooves of the floor mats. That's why over 104,000 Amazon shoppers have turned to the Thisworx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner.
The best-selling handheld vacuum is lightweight at only 2.4 pounds and is easy to maneuver around all of the different areas of the inside of a car where debris loves to hide. Thanks to its 106W motor, pet hair and snack remnants easily get sucked right up into the device and with the option to plug it into a 12-volt auxiliary outlet or cigarette lighter, you never have to worry about the battery running out. There's also an optional 16-foot power cord that provides a ton of slack when you do need to plug in. When the little car vacuum is done with its job, it has a removable, washable filter that's easy and quick to rinse off, plus a backup filter and carrying bag.
The handheld vacuum also comes with three different attachments: a narrow hose for getting into tight spaces, an extension for more reach, and a brush head to get deep into upholstered seats and carpeted floors. But best of all, it's currently on sale for 30 percent off and there's a clippable coupon available for an extra 40 percent discount that brings the price down to only $21.
BUY IT: $20.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
"This Vacuum is a godsend!" one customer wrote. "For anyone with kids, dogs, or maybe a clumsy husband, this is for you. My kids' shoe marks, snack droppings, and anything my husband spills is no match for this vacuum. It reaches all the way into the trunk area and third-row seats with ease. The attachments get deep into the carpet and nooks and crannies of the van. I love it and keep it in my stow n' go, but you could also keep it in the trunk within the nice travel bag it comes with. I would recommend it for any car. It seems to work better than my shark vacuum or Hoover and the suction is so powerful it leaves those satisfying carpet lines. You know what I mean!"
Get your hands on your own little portable car vacuum cleaning legend and order the Thisworx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner from Amazon while it's still on sale today. And don't forget to clip that extra 40 percent off coupon.