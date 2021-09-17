Amazon's Most Popular Car Vacuum Is On Sale for $21—the Cheapest It Has Ever Been

"This Vacuum is a godsend!" one customer wrote. "For anyone with kids, dogs, or maybe a clumsy husband, this is for you. My kids' shoe marks, snack droppings, and anything my husband spills is no match for this vacuum. It reaches all the way into the trunk area and third-row seats with ease. The attachments get deep into the carpet and nooks and crannies of the van. I love it and keep it in my stow n' go, but you could also keep it in the trunk within the nice travel bag it comes with. I would recommend it for any car. It seems to work better than my shark vacuum or Hoover and the suction is so powerful it leaves those satisfying carpet lines. You know what I mean!"