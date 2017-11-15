5 Things You Should Never, Ever Monogram

When it comes to the Southern affection for personalizing things, Reese Witherspoon sums it up best: "If it isn't moving, monogram it." But just because you can, doesn't necessarily mean you should. We had ideas about what to embellish (or what not to) with that lovely trio of initials, but we wanted to bring our all-important question—"To Monogram, or Not to Monogram?"—to you. We posted a series of ten "Heck Yes/No Way" questions on our Instagram story in search of (very scientific) opinions on monogramming everything from front doors to scarves. Here's how nearly 10,000 of our Instagram followers and arbiters of Southern taste responded.

Monogrammed Pajamas Credit: Etsy

The Front Door

The South says, "No way!"

Sure, we've all seen the painted wooden monogram wreaths hanging on front doors, but 64 percent of our followers aren't fans of that neighborhood trend. Want to personalize your front porch more subtly? Try a monogrammed doormat instead.

Bookbags and Backpacks

The South says, "Heck yes!"

Yes, we love a monogrammed backpack for the sheer cuteness of it. Still, we feel that 79 percent of our voters are all-in on the monogrammed bookbag trend for a more practical reason. It's harder for little Jane Ann to confuse her embroidered purple backpack with her signature script initials with her siblings or another classmate.

The Shower Curtain

The South says, "Heck yes!"

While the "yay" side overtook the "nay" side in this great monogramming debate, it was the most divisive of all the items: 54 percent to 46 percent. Regarding personal bias on the matter, I'm all for a white waffle weave shower curtain personalized with a large, colorful monogram. It's an easy, low-commitment way to bring in a splash of color, plus you can coordinate it with your towels (monogram towels, of course).

Sweaters (And Other Clothes)

The South says, "Heck yes!"

While I'm all for baby bloomers and small children's clothes featuring a monogram, monogrammed clothes for adults is a different story—but 60 percent of our readers say it's a stylish move. Maybe I'm missing out.

Boots

The South says, "No way!"

It seems that some things are too sacred, even for monograms. And when it comes to boots, 74 percent of our Instagram voters agreed that their old faithful kicks are better without that personalized touch.

Totes

The South says, "Heck yes!"

Monograms and totes go together like lemons and sweet tea: They're better together! Of all categories, this is the closest to unanimous because 89 percent said they were on board with the monogrammed tote. Gift givers, take note.

Applique Monogram Bedding Credit: Etsy

Bedding

The South says, "Heck yes!"

Bring on the monogrammed shams. Of the Instagram-style mavens, 69 percent think monogrammed bedding is a smart move. And to the 31% of our voters who aren't fans of personalized bedding, take a peek at the heirloom-worthy monogrammed linens from New Orleans-based Leontine Linens—they may just change your mind.

Sandals

The South says, "No way!"

While Jack Rogers, the favorite summer sandal, offers monogramming, it looks like most of our crowd isn't going to take them up on it—79 percent of our Instagram voters would instead go the plain-Jane route when it comes to their Jacks.

Scarves

The South says, "No way!"

Receiving your first pashmina is a veritable rite of passage in the South: "Congratulations! You're a woman now." Yet, despite the number of scarves that inevitably pile up in a Southern woman's closet, you won't find any monogrammed ones in the mix—71 percent said it's better to skip the scarf monogram.

Cars

The South says, "No way!"

Monogrammed license plates and car stickers—you've seen them in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot, your neighbor's driveway, or en route to church; however, none of those cars belong to the 85 percent of our folks who say that monogramming your vehicle is a bad call.