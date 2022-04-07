The Pioneer Woman's First-Ever Outdoor Collection is Here
If you haven't already begun, it's time to take inventory of your current outdoor decor and landscaping situation. Warm weather is slowly gracing us with its presence, so the time to prune camellias and style your front porch is now. Luckily for us, The Pioneer Woman just released a new outdoor collection at Walmart that's packed with colorful outdoor decor like this vintage floral outdoor rug for $67 and these rose-patterned gardening gloves for $15. There is even a three-piece garden bistro set in teal that would look lovely in any garden.
The Pioneer Woman line at Walmart is marked with bright, floral affordable pieces in everything from kitchen essentials like colorful tea towels to full bedding sets like this four-piece comforter set in light blue. The first-ever outdoor collection follows the same colorful patterns to spruce up your front porch or patio with affordable, smile-inducing finds.
"It's been such a dream to work on my product line in recent years, and being able to bring my signature floral patterns and bright-colored hues to the porch, garden, and patio has been so wonderful," Ree Drummond, The Pioneer Woman, tells Southern Living. "I can't wait to see all the different ways these pieces are styled within various outdoor spaces—from cozy patios to big backyards!"
Drummond adds that any piece from this collection will instantly add a pop of color to your outdoor space, but they're also designed to mix and match amongst a variety of styles.
"The teal bistro set, which includes a vintage-style table and two chairs, is so beautiful and bright, and really works on any porch—rustic or traditional," she says. "You can then throw one of the gorgeous outdoor pillows on the chairs and top off the table with one of my vintage-inspired planters; they look gorgeous potted with flowers, herbs, or small veggie plants.
So grab a colorful garden stake and a fun outdoor pillow and get your garden ready for bluebirds and family members alike. Shop The Pioneer Woman Outdoor Collection at Walmart now, and check out some of our favorites below.