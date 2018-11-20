Here's Why Texas Homes Usually Don't Have Basements

In the 1985 film, Peewee's Big Adventure , when the star's beloved bike gets stolen he is desperate to find it. He was so desperate that he turns to a phony psychic named Madame Ruby who tells him that the bicycle can be found in the basement of the Alamo in San Antonio. After making his way to Texas, Peewee finds out the hard way that there's no basement in the Alamo. If Peewee had known just a little bit about Texas real estate, he would have known that most homes in Texas don't have basements.

According to the Dallas Morning News, there are a few very good reasons for this particular real estate quirk. First, in some parts of the state the water table is too near the surface of the ground to build a water-tight basement and no basement may be better than a leaky, flood-prone one. In other areas of the state, there's damp clay soil that can push into basement walls, causing them to crack if not built correctly with the help of an engineer. There's also bedrock that looms near the surface in much of Texas that require digging through it for a basement, which makes the whole process just too darn expensive. Similarly, the frost line — the point in the dirt where the soil does not freeze in the winter — is much shallower in Texas than up north. In other parts of the country, home builders must dig deep to make it below the frost line and since they are already down in the dirt, they may as well put in a basement. There's simply no need for that in most of Texas.