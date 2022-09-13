The Entire Hearth & Hand Line At Target Is On Sale For 25% Off Right Now—These Are Our Top 13 Picks
If you've been waiting for the right time to upgrade your home decor, furniture, and dinnerware, now is your moment: The entire Hearth & Hand line (with the exception of the KitchenAid collaboration) at Target is currently 25 percent off to celebrate its five-year anniversary. From candles to comforter sets, you can stock up on gorgeous items at a reduced price from now until September 17.
From Magnolia, a brand created by everyone's favorite interior design duo Chip and Joanna Gaines, Hearth & Hand launched at Target in 2017. The collaboration has become a staple at the retailer, featuring pieces that showcase the charming farmhouse style Magnolia is known for. Their most recent fall collection focuses on hosting essentials—just in time for the entertaining season—but the line also has a plethora of finds for all kinds of home and kitchen needs (and wants). Below, we've rounded up our top 13 picks and best deals to shop while everything is on sale. You can also find Joanna's favorites, bestsellers, and original designs on the site now.
10-oz Stoneware Reactive Glaze Round Mug
This stoneware mug has a glaze finish that gives it a high-end, glossy look, and its neutral tones make it easy to pair with any kitchen aesthetic. Plus, it's a steal at only $2.99 each—consider adding a few to your cart if you want a cohesive collection.
Stoneware Coffee Canister with Wood Lid and Scoop
My mom recently transformed a dated kitchen desk area (shoutout to the 90s) into a coffee bar in her home, and she considers this product an essential for its convenience and style. The airtight wooden lid keeps your coffee grounds fresh, and the spoon makes scooping and serving easy. And if you're looking for a gift for your favorite couple, it's also a wedding registry top pick.
Textured Stripe Shower Curtain
It's all in the details with this shower curtain. The subtle striped pattern adds an element of texture, and the tassel accent at the bottom is such a stylish touch. Made of 100 percent cotton and OEKO-TEX certified, you can definitely feel good about purchasing. Get it while it's under $20.
Round Wood and Wire Tray
Impress your guests with this wood and wire tray, which can be used for serving up appetizers or displaying decor. Style it on your entryway or coffee table with a vase, candles, mugs—measuring up at 16 inches, it's functional as well as elegant.
X Stitch Comforter & Sham Set
Save up to $25 off on this bedding set complete with two shams—the king size is now going for $75, down from its original price of $100. The embroidered "X" design and seersucker texture give it a classic, farmhouse feel, and reviewers love how the lightweight comforter stays cool when it's hot outside but keeps you warm when temperatures drop. Choose from sour cream, navy, or taupe to complement your bedroom's color palette.
Modest Windowpane Plaid Curtain Panel
This curtain panel is a bestseller from Magnolia, and it's easy to see why: The neutral color options in faded blue and railroad gray and playful plaid design add a hint of visual interest. The fabric filters light to let just enough sun in while still giving you privacy. Plus, hanging them up is made simple with a rod pocket and back tab.
Two-Tier Wood & Metal Cake Stand
If you're a regular baker (or just enjoy making a homemade treat whenever guests visit), this two-tier cake stand is a must. Circular wood bases display your creation beautifully while giving it stability, and the stylish metal frame makes transportation hassle-free. It's truly the perfect addition to any rustic-themed kitchen or dining area.
Wire Storage Basket
With over 400 five-star reviews, shoppers adore this wire basket—and you can currently get it for less than $7. It comes in small, medium, and large for any of your storage needs, whether you place it in your bathroom, kitchen, or living room. We love the idea of using it to display your throw blankets while keeping them organized.
Linen Blend With Hem Stitch Sheet Set
Your bed is your safe haven, and it should be the most comfortable spot in your home. The ultra-soft fabric of this linen-blend sheet set makes that possible, creating a luxurious feel that'll have you dreaming about your next sleep (or reality TV binging session—no shame here). It comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillow cases in fresh white or jet gray for as low as $30.
Enamel Coated Casserole/Bakeware Dish With Lid
It's almost the ultimate season for homemade casseroles, and this bakeware dish has you covered. Enamel coated and made of cast iron, it's oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and will keep your food warm and protected. The handles allow you to safely carry your dish from the kitchen to the dining table, and the cream color fits perfectly into any aesthetic.
Four-Pack Tonal Bamboo-Melamine Salad Plate Set
Whether you're hosting or just having a casual dinner-for-one, this four-pack salad plate set will make you feel like you're dining at a chic bistro. The two-toned look is neutral and rustic, and its raised sides keep your food ending up on the table. We love that they're BPA free and made of sustainable bamboo. Plus, the price point is an absolute steal at $7.49 for a set of four.
Round Wood Pedestal Accent Table
Incorporate function and rustic charm into your living room with this wood pedestal accent table. Use it for displaying flowers, books, or even to hold playing cards on game night. It measures 18 by 22 inches (so it doesn't take up too much space) and is available in natural and brown tones.
Distressed Ceramic Vase
With 94 percent of ratings coming in at five-stars, it's safe to say customers love this ceramic vase. Place it on any table as an accent piece (it looks great with or without greenery, but we love the idea of dressing it up with dried flowers). The distressed finish is modern and trendy, and the ceramic material makes it sturdy and long lasting. Get it in sizes 12 or 16 inches, and save up to $7.50.