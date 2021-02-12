My Swiffer WetJet Spray Mop Makes Me Want To Clean My Floors Every Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

I can honestly say I never thought I would look forward to mopping my floors, but here I am admitting that I do in fact enjoy every second. All thanks to my new Swiffer WetJet.

I've found that the Swiffer WetJet is easy, simple, and fast to use offering nearly instant satisfaction when my shiny floors are revealed in just minutes. The only prep work needed is to attach the cleaning pad to the mop head and you're all set. Powered by batteries, the dual nozzle dispenses the cleaning solution with the touch of a button. The pre-mixed formula helps remove tough dirt and dries fast to leave you with clean floors in a flash. Once you're done, simply remove the soiled pad, throw it away, and you can mark a chore off your to-do list.

The starter set, which is priced at $25.99, includes everything you need to start cleaning your floors as soon as you take it out of the box. It comes with the Spray Mop, six heavy duty mopping pad refills, four original mopping pad refills, a bottle of cleaning solution, and four batteries. It can be used on most floor types including linoleum, vinyl, laminate, sealed wood, marble, stone, ceramic, and tile.

As it turns out, I'm not the only one who has discovered the good news. Over 14,000 reviewers on Amazon have given the starter kit a 5-star review. One reviewer shared, "Swiffer is my choice because it's literally so much simpler than having a bucket with you." Another said, "It now takes a fraction of the time to clean my floors. I wish I had bought one a long time ago." Honestly, same! Which is why I'm now sharing this life-changing information with you. Go ahead and add one to your cart today so you too can love cleaning your floors.

Image zoom Credit: Swiffer