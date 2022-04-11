Shoppers Say These Reusable Dishcloths Are a 'Miracle Find,' and They're Only $16 Right Now
Finding a cleaning product that not only works but also saves you money at the same time is like stumbling across the proverbial needle in a haystack. But that's exactly what more than 29,500 Amazon shoppers found when they came across the durable, reusable, and cost-effective Swedish Wholesale Dishcloths.
The super absorbent cloths are made out of sustainable cellulose and cotton, making them great for washing and drying dishes, scrubbing bathrooms, wiping down counters, and anything else you might grab a paper towel for. But what makes these truly special is that they can be tossed in the wash or the top rack of the dishwasher and live to see another day of cleaning.
The cloths come in a variety of bright, springy colors, and you can choose from packs with each different shade or monochromatic sets of just one color, but either way, you'll still get 10 in total. Typically these sets are just under $25, but right now on Amazon they're on sale for only $18— plus there's an on-page coupon to click for another $2 off, which brings the price down to $16.
BUY IT: $15.95 with coupon (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
One shopper who used to heavily rely on paper towels for all of their quick cleanups called these Swedish dishcloths "marvelous" and a "miracle find." They confirmed their absorbency and durability, and said that they simply toss them into the washing machine to clean them and let them air dry, and then they're "good as new." The shopper added that they'll "never go back" to the amount of disposable paper towels they were previously using, since these dishtowels "save money, shopping time, [and] packaging waste."
Another shopper echoed the sentiment that these Swedish dish towels are a "miracle," and shared that they "never thought" they'd find a product "so well made" that they're able to clean dishes and anything else in their kitchen with them.
Get your own set of kitchen miracle workers while the Swedish Wholesale Dishcloths are still on sale at Amazon today. Just be sure to click the coupon for an extra discount before adding to your cart.