The $25 Heated Blanket That Drastically Improved My Sleep

Blame poor circulation, a drafty 100-year-old apartment, or simply the fact that I'm a delicate adult baby: When I sleep, I simply can't be warm enough. I pile on blankets, surround myself with my dogs, and wear cozy, head-to-toe loungewear to bed, and nine times out of 10, I'll still wake up in the middle of the night, shivering from a draft that no one else can feel. And forget about sleeping comfortably in a bed with anyone—as it turns out, few people enjoy sleeping under a dozen blankets at a time.
A friend of mine suggested I solve my problem with an electric blanket, but I didn't totally love the price points I was finding on them. Then I stumbled upon the Sunbeam Heated Fleece Throw at Walmart, which promised all of the benefits of a snuggly heated blanket but without an extravagant price tag. I decided to buy it, and $25 later, my dreams of warm and fuzzy sleep came true.
Buy It: $25; walmart.com
The blanket is made from an ultra-soft and cozy fleece—even if you don't turn it on, it's still really great to curl up with. It's got three heat settings, and it auto-adjusts for consistent heat control. In other words, there's no possibility of waking up at 3 a.m. drenched in sweat. It's also got a three-hour auto shutoff function (perfect for worriers like me who panic about leaving things on).
Finally—and this is maybe my favorite part—it's got a detachable controller. That means it's fully safe to throw in the washer and dryer when you need to clean it.
It's not something you have to worry about encroaching on your bedmate, either. The throw is only 50 inches by 60 inches, which means you can add it as the top layer just on your side of the bed. However, if you have pets, consider this fair warning: They're going to want to curl up in it, too.
The electric throw comes in two colors: a rich garnet, which is the one I chose, and a camouflage print. For just $25, I personally feel like cold sleepers can't afford not to check it out. It gets the job done without requiring a huge investment to see whether or not you like it —and for me, that's the sweet spot in any purchase I make. Shop the Sunbeam Heated Fleece Throw right now at Walmart.