Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Barbecues will never be the same.

Get Through the Summer in Style With These Adult-Sized Kiddie Pools From Target

Who says the kids get to have all the fun this summer? Well, for adults hankering for a nostalgic splash with their friends, Target has just the thing.

Turn your backyard into the cutest mini oasis with Minnidip’s adult-sized inflatable pools. These popular little pools are back at the big box store and better than ever.

Available in a wide variety of colors and patterns, each pool can hold up to three adults—cocktails not included. These vinyl beauties are 5.5 feet wide and 1.5 feet tall, so they can comfortably fit a few adults plus a few kids.

Image zoom Minidip

WATCH: Don't Mind Us, We'll Just Be Floating in This Motorized Pool Lounger All Summer Long

Shop from two Instagram-worthy styles on Target.com: the Banana Leaves pattern ($42.99 available here) and the Blushing Palms Pool ($52.99 available here). They’re selling like hotcakes amid the coronavirus pandemic, so, if they’re out of stock near you, we recommend signing up to be notified when they become available again.