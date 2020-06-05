Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You Can Play Cornhole in the Pool With This Inflatable Set

Everybody’s favorite lawn game is going aquatic!

Available at Walmart for $26.50, this portable, floatable cornhole set comes with four green blobs, four blue blobs, and one target. Watch the hours slip by as you and your friends lob the water-filled “blobs” and try to sink them in the 10-inch hole. According to Airhead.com, it’s “perfect for pools and lakes.”

Constructed of heavy gauge PVC, the Lob The Blob features a speed safety valve for fast and easy inflation and deflation as well as grommets on all four corners to make tethering a breeze.

Before it became unavailable on Amazon, shoppers offered rave reviews of the reimagined cornhole game.

“This was a HUGE hit in the pool and hours of fun for the whole family,” one satisfied reviewer wrote. “Next year I am going to buy another one, so we have one at both ends of the pool. Sturdy and well made.”