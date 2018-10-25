Snatch Up This Gorgeous Houston-Area Victorian for $1,799,000

By Meghan Overdeep October 25, 2018
Credit: Steve Chenn Photography LLC

Situated on more than three manicured acres and chock-full of charming details, most people assume that Pecan Manor has been around for at least a hundred years. Intricate craftsmanship, stained glass and a soaring porte-cochere make it hard to believe that this stately Queen Anne Victorian in Sugar Land, Texas dates back to just 1984.Well if you don't tell them, we won't!Talk about the best of both worlds. With five bedrooms and six bathrooms spread out across 6,708 square feet, this sprawling three-story home looks and feels like it was plucked straight from the early 1900s, but without the complications that come with a historic home.Highlights include a custom pool, English garden, spacious gazebo, wrap-around porches, an updated chef's kitchen and a four-car garage with a private residence above. The asking price? A cool $1,799,000.Scroll down for an inside tour:

5409 Meadow Road, Sugar Land, Texas

Credit: Steve Chenn Photography LLC
Tree-Lined Drive

Credit: Steve Chenn Photography LLC

Mature trees flank the long driveway, making for a dramatic approach to the estate.

Wrap-Around Porches

Credit: Steve Chenn Photography LLC

Two levels of wrap-around porches? Talk about a Southern dream come true!

Intricate Millwork

Credit: Steve Chenn Photography LLC

It may only be 34 years old, but expert craftsmanship and attention to period detail, make this house appear much older—in a good way.

Entrance

Credit: Steve Chenn Photography LLC

The leaded beveled glass of the transom and sidelights turn the front door into a focal point of the home's design

Open Floor Plan

Credit: Steve Chenn Photography LLC

Coffered ceilings, built-ins and transoms add depth and character to the open living space.

Stained Glass

Credit: Steve Chenn Photography LLC

No Victorian-inspired home would be complete without a touch of stained glass!

Dining Room

Credit: Steve Chenn Photography LLC

Crown molding and elegant millwork extend into the light-filled formal dining room.

Modern Kitchen

Credit: Steve Chenn Photography LLC

Attention to detail pays off in the updated kitchen, where everything from the bead board ceiling and the rustic stone flooring to the stainless-steel farmhouse sink manages to walk the delicate line between old and new.

Primary Bedroom

Credit: Steve Chenn Photography LLC

A sunny, two-story turret in the primary bedroom makes the perfect reading nook.

Custom Pool

Credit: Steve Chenn Photography LLC

The custom pool fits seamlessly within the home's manicured grounds.

Gazebo

Credit: Steve Chenn Photography LLC

Steps from the pool you'll find a spacious gazebo for al fresco lounging out of the hot Texas sun.

By Meghan Overdeep