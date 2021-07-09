Window Treatments To Help Beat the Summer Heat
We're now in the throes of summer. This means that along with long, lazy days by the pool, comes some intense humidity and roasting temperatures.
While you may be content to blast the air conditioning and watch the world go by from your window, there are other ways you can manage the temperature inside your home. Two things we can recommend are to avoid turning on your oven and upgrade those window treatments if you haven't done so already.
Windows can be the unsuspecting culprits in your home when it comes to insulation. This is the place where the air is most exchanged—especially if your windows are old. According to Stoneside Blinds and Shades, you can lose up to 30 percent of the heat through your windows. Below, we've listed a few suggestions for the best insulating Stoneside window coverings to help you keep cool this summer.
Cell Shades
Cell shades are widely known in the industry as great insulators. Also known as honeycomb shades, they get their moniker from the pleat of their fabric, which resembles honeycomb.
It's thanks to this structure that they are highly effective at trapping both cold and hot air, so if you decide to install them, it's a double win. In the summer, it'll stop the hot air from seeping into your home and the cold air conditioning from escaping. In the winter, it'll block the chill and help keep your home toasty.
In terms of style, cell shades offer a clean, streamlined look and stack very compactly. They're a great option for people who want to preserve a scenic view. Additionally, these shades come in a top-down-bottom-up feature, meaning that you can both raise them from the bottom, or pull them down from the top, allowing you extra control over the amount of light and privacy you desire.
From a heat-control perspective, you will want to choose blackout shades. If you don't want blackout shades in your entire home, consider placing them in key areas that receive a lot of sun, or that are prioritized for comfort, like a bedroom, and opt for the light-filtering ones elsewhere.
Drapery
A designer I know once told me that drapery is all about the bling. To some extent, that is true. Drapery is the way to go if you want drama, flair, volume, and texture.
They are also, thanks to the weightiness of the fabric panels, effective heat blockers. This is, of course, dependent on the type of fabric you choose, and sheer fabrics are not going to be prime candidates for this situation.
The most effective combination would be a heavy drapery panel with a liner and interlining, which is the fabric between the liner and drapery panel. With more layers, you'll block more heat. Consider opting for a lighter-colored panel, as it will absorb less light than a dark panel, and therefore reduce the heat coming in. For a double-dose of heat-blocking efficacy, think about layering drapery and cell shades.
Blinds and Shutters
While not the most effective solutions (multiple slats can mean lots of air passes through), however, any window covering is better than no window covering. And, with new window technology, there are many options to buy glass that will also work to insulate your home through double panes and other features.
As you gear up to withstand the summer heat and humidity in the South, don't forget to have fun and get creative with all of the design options available.