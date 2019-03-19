23 Stunning China Patterns That Always Remind Us of Spring

By Kaitlyn Yarborough Updated February 18, 2022
Spring is all about new beginnings, and with the holiday china and winter dinnerware safely tucked away in the cabinet, it's time for just that. If we had to choose a season that lends itself to the prettiest china patterns, spring would be the hands-down winner. There's no teacup or plate that can bring a better attitude to any table than one that feels like a breath of fresh air.

Florals, bright colors, dainty gold accents, and eye-catching details are the calling card of our favorite spring china patterns—and odds are, you'll recognize many of these forever classics. No matter what you're serving—from deviled eggs at Easter lunch to takeout for Friday date night—just know that these china patterns for spring will feel extra special. Check out our 23 prettiest picks for spring dinnerware, and get to mixing and matching.

Herend "Chinese Bouquet" in Rust

You can never go wrong with this statement-making pattern that's been a classic for ages. (It also comes in other colors.)

Portmeirion "Botanical Garden"

It's a forever-loved floral pattern for a reason—it'll never go out of style and always brings up happy memories during springtime.

Mottahedeh "Tobacco Leaf"

A spring table set with this colorful pattern is about as dreamy as it gets.

Bernardaud "Frivole"

A touch of fresh green always does the job and easily transitions to summer entertaining.

Royal Crown Derby "Bristol Belle"

The calling card of this pattern is its intricate gilding, but that robust orange color doesn't hurt, either. 

Wedgwood "Chinoiserie" by Jasper Conran

This blue pattern of exotic flowers, foliage, and birds is like a springy version of classic "Blue Willow."

Versace "Butterfly Garden"

This pattern might be the most glamorous in the bunch. It makes any spring brunch feel fit for a queen. 

Wedgwood "Spring Blossom"

This pink pattern is oh-so dainty and practically made for a tea party. Pair with blooming white hydrangeas for centerpieces for an ethereal affair.

Missoni "Zigzag"

For a more modern table, this bold printed pattern helps you dive into spring in a stylish way.

Royal Albert "Old Country Roses"

We could never get enough of these blooming sprays of colorful English roses. It instantly transports you to a garden soirée just waiting to be planned.

Juliska "Classic Bamboo"

This bamboo-inspired set eminates natural elegance.

Juliska "Floretta" Tidbit Plates

Say hello to the cutest tidbit plates for your spring treats. 

Villeroy & Boch "Botanica"

This set is sunny and bright, perfect for springtime celebrations. The florals are more naturalist than dainty.

Anna Weatherley "Spring in Budapest"

This set is a beauty to behold, simple as that. But you'll certainly pay for it! 

Royal Crown Derby "Derby Panel Green"

This pattern lives up to its name: absolutely royal. The gold will always feel like an occasion in itself.

Herend "Chinese Bouquet" in Green

A pattern so nice we had to show it twice! This time, in a pretty green that perfectly captures the season.

Wedgwood "Florentine"

This blue-and-white number is sophisticated and stately, but can be dressed down with more casual floral arrangements and accessories.

Juliska "Country Estate" in Petal Pink

This historically-inspired set is pretty in pink. 

Anna Weatherley "Old Master Tulips"

This pattern might be the prettiest in the land. Instead of many delicate blooms, it features large, richly colored tulips on each plate.

Lenox "British Colonial"

This mix-and-match pattern exudes tropical flair with palm trees and sailboats.

Kate Spade New York "Larabee Road" in Gold

Style your table with whimsical polka dots. These white-and-gold plates allow you room to customize.

Royal Copenhagen "Blue Fluted Lace"

More formal for spring, this fluted lace pattern is simple and classy.

Bernardaud "Constance"

This pattern is fit for a sophisticated garden dinner, wouldn't you say? 

By Kaitlyn Yarborough