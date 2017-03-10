For This South Carolina Family, Barbecue is Always on the Thanksgiving Menu

By Betsy Cribb Updated July 12, 2022
Credit: Peter Frank Edwards

For this South Carolina family, the day done right includes in-laws, outlaws, pig picking, horseshoes, and feeling downright blessed. 

Family Thanksgiving

Credit: Peter Frank Edwards

" 'Come one, come all,' said Uncle Duffy, the first time he hosted Thanksgiving at his family farm. And everybody came.

Fifteen years later, everybody still comes: immediate family and extended family, in-laws and cousins of cousins, our second-grade teachers, even the occasional boyfriend who's here one year and not the next. Every November, our kooky band of almost 60 people bumps down the road to Uncle Duffy's 1890s farmhouse in Nesmith, South Carolina. The familiar drive promises a day full of throwing horseshoes, good-natured teasing from loud uncles, and a potluck dinner that puts you in a food coma.

Whether we've known you for years or don't even know how you ended up at the farm, on Thanksgiving, you're part of the family."

—Betsy Cribb

The Location

Credit: Peter Frank Edwards

An 1890s heart-pine farmhouse in Nesmith, South Carolina, is the home of this years-old Thanksgiving tradition.

Plenty of Desserts

Credit: Peter Frank Edwards

From apple and pecan pies to pumpkin spice cake, there's never a shortage of sweet treats, if you have room.

Miss Margaret's Magical Graham Bars

Credit: Peter Frank Edwards

These decadent bars will be a new family favorite; just don't wait too long to snag one—they have a tendency to mysteriously disappear.

Recipe: Miss Margaret's Magical Graham Bars

Best Seat in the House

Credit: Peter Frank Edwards

While some score a spot at an outdoor table or in a rocking chair, most of the younger crowd balances plates on their laps, legs dangling off the porch. 

Horsing Around

Credit: Peter Frank Edwards

No day at the farm is complete without a game or two of horseshoes behind the barbecue shed.

Happy Hour

Credit: Peter Frank Edwards

Everyone gets the chance to play bartender at the fully stocked Bloody Mary bar. This crowd likes 'em spicy.

Popular Vote

Credit: Peter Frank Edwards

Choosing the worst dish of the day is all in good fun. Ballots are top secret—and the voting is rigged. (Uncle Duffy always declares his own contribution the winner.)

Finger Food

Credit: Peter Frank Edwards

There's no need to be shy around the barbecue pit! All are encouraged to grab a bite straight off the pig.

By Betsy Cribb