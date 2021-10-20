Mason Jars Magically Become Pourable Pitchers With These Handy Lids
Mason jars will forever be one of the most useful kitchen containers. Once whatever delicious filling or canned goodies are used up, they can be repurposed in so many different ways. But, wide mouth or not, sometimes the spout isn't ideal for pourable creations. If this has led you to wishing for more user-friendly tops, you're in luck.
Soligt's Mason jar lids are here to transform any mason jar into the perfect pouring vessel, as proven by the 1,600 perfect ratings they have earned. Each lid in the two-pack simply screws onto the top of the glass, giving it a sturdy handle and a more manageable spout. Because of the tight seal these gadgets provide, there are plenty of creative opportunities for recycling your containers, whether it's to hold milk, syrups, dressings, rubs, or marinades.
BUY IT: $13.99; amazon.com
If you have a variety of different jar sizes, you won't have to worry. The BPA-Free lids come in regular and wide-mouth sizes, making them compatible with the odd jar or two left sitting in the pantry. Plenty of shoppers were also impressed with how durable and strong the handles are.
"I was worried the handle would be flimsy with my 1/2 gallon jars when full or leaking—neither is an issue," described one reviewer. "I use these for milk storage and they make it so much easier than the metal lids, and the handle makes it a lot easier to grab out of the fridge and safer in my opinion."
Reviewers with arthritis and reduced mobility have found the lids to be helpful, too. "I have rheumatoid arthritis and my hands give me painful grief over it, so these lids are a blessing—no more morning fight with a tiny screw on half-and-half container for my coffee, and the tiny milk lids [don't] get dropped either," explained one buyer.
What's more, transferring your refrigerator essentials to glass jars is a fantastic space-saving trick. As several buyers noted, the pour lids helped cut down on clutter and freed up more real estate for other groceries. It's also undoubtedly a perfect pitcher for leftover sweet teas and homemade juices. For a more unique usage, another customer outfitted them on jars to use in their laundry room for products like fabric softener.
With a twist and turn, canning jars can become pitchers in seconds. Shop these handy lid two-packs for just under $14 and get much more out of your unused glass containers.