Smelly Odors Are No Match For This DIY Air Freshener

Once upon a time, a stroll down the air freshener aisle at my local grocery store felt like a trip to the candy shop. Hundreds of scents filled the shelves—tropical ocean breeze, lavender and peach blossom, Southern Living fried chicken (okay, that one was just wishful thinking on my part). But no matter what fragrance I selected, my home ended up smelling like a cloud of overly perfumed musk, resulting in headaches and frustration. It was so not worth the expensive price tags, but I’m happy to say I’ve found a better way. DIY air freshener changed everything! I make it in less than 5 minutes; it costs about 50 cents a bottle; and I can personalize the scent to perfection.

Here’s what you’ll need:

2 Cups Water

20-30 Drops Essential Oil

2 Tablespoons Baking Soda

Spray Bottle

How to make homemade air freshener:

Add about 25 drops of your favorite essential oil to 2 tablespoons of baking soda and stir to combine. Lemon and lavender are great choices, but eucalyptus is my favorite because of the refreshing scent. Pour the baking soda and essential oil mix into the water and stir. Then funnel the water into your spray bottle. Seal tightly and give the bottle a good shake to fully combine ingredients.

Why we love this DIY project: