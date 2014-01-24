30+ Small House Plans That Are Just The Right Size

By Southern Living Editors Updated September 09, 2021
Credit: Southern Living House Plans

Maybe you're an empty nester, maybe you are downsizing, or maybe you just love to feel snug as a bug in your home. Whatever the case, we've got a bunch of small house plans that pack a lot of smartly-designed features, gorgeous and varied facades, and small cottage appeal.Apart from the innate adorability of things in miniature in general, these small house plans offer big living space, even for small house living. We love the Sugarberry Cottage, that looks like Goldilocks should be checking in, but has three bedrooms and bathrooms and a porch that extends the living area of the small house significantly. Prefer a more rustic look? The Cypress View plan is so versatile, it nestles comfortably in by the lake, in the mountains, or near the beach–a great, versatile small cottage home. Whatever your choice, take a look at some of our best plans for small house living.

Ellsworth Cottage, Plan #1351

Credit: Designed by Caldwell/Cline Architects

Charming details and cottage styling give the house its distinctive personality.

Wind River, Plan #1551

Credit: Designed by Frank Betz Associates, Inc.

Covered with shingle and board-and-batten siding, this comfortable design may be built as a primary residence or as a getaway spot.

Boulder Summit, Plan #1575

Credit: Designed by Frank Betz Associates, Inc.

Whether built as a mountain retreat or a full-time residence, this plan features an open first floor and tucked-away ground floor.

Sugarberry, Plan #1648

Credit: Designed by Moser Design Group

This classic one-and-a-half story home takes advantage of every square inch of space.

Topwater Lodge, Plan #1385

Credit: Designed by Caldwell/Cline Architects

An easy going, laidback warmth characterizes this cozy cottage.

Allegheny, Plan #1552

Credit: Designed by Frank Betz Associates, Inc.

Inside and out, this classical house teems with ideas that reflect the historic charm of traditional, Southern architecture.

Bluffton, Plan #594

Credit: Designed by Hall & Hull Architects, Inc.

With a deep, metal-roofed porch skirting the front, one entire side, and a portion of the rear of the house, this plan has the look of a Southern, shotgun-style house.

Striper's Cottage, Plan #1388

Credit: Designed by Caldwell/Cline Architects

Here's a warm and inviting year-round retreat where friends and family can relax.

Aberdeen Place, Plan #013

Credit: Designed by Frank Betz Associates, Inc.

A cozy cottage that proves that good things come in small packages. Wood siding, stone, and shutters add charm to the home's facade.

Cedarbrook, Plan #408

Credit: Designed by Caldwell/Cline Architects

Here's a compact, rustic-style house with plenty of style and flexibility. More space in less square footage is gained by open planning.

The Maple Ridge, Plan #442

Credit: Designed by Frank Betz Associates, Inc.

This floor plan makes the most of one- level living with a combination kitchen, dining room, and family room that provides open space for entertaining.

Silverhill, Plan #749

Credit: Designed by Sullivan Design Company

Its symmetrical shape takes advantage of every usable space, allowing for spacious living and dining areas.

Heather Place, Plan #945

Credit: Designed by John Tee

Its simple roofline, clapboard siding, and wraparound front porch make this design an instant classic.

Coosaw River Cottage, Plan #671

Credit: Designed by Allison Ramsey Architects, Inc.

In this open plan, the living and dining rooms combine to create one large space. A galley kitchen allows for easy access to the dining room and breakfast room.

The Sage House, Plan #947

Credit: Designed by John Tee

With a flexible floor plan, the kitchen, dining, and family rooms are one large space that share views through a large picture window. A roomy screened porch is a natural extension of the home's living space.

Rockborne, Plan #639

Credit: Designed by Dungan-Nequette Architects

Comfort, casual style, and thoughtful visual details define this house.

Cherry Hill, Plan #1843

Credit: Designed by John Tee

Compact and very functional, this cottage-style plan is an easy fit for any family.

St. Simons Retreat, Plan #256

Credit: Designed by Ken Tate

Inspired by historic seaside architecture, this design combines the comfort of a vacation home with thoughtful features that make everyday life easier for today's busy families.

Fontanel Carriage House, Plan #1856

Credit: Southern Living

Although this charming farmhouse cottage is small, it has plenty of porch space.

River's Edge, Plan #1977

Credit: Southern Living House Plans

With Lowcountry influences in its design, this home has plenty of Southern charisma.

Deer Run, Plan #731

Credit: Southern Living

This two-bed, two-bath cabin couldn't be a cuter hideaway for the lake.

Rustic Beach Cottage, Plan #360

Credit: Southern Living

Calling all gardeners: This adorable house plan has a latticework details on the porch and plenty of space for bountiful window boxes.

Beaufort Cottage, Plan #1136

Credit: Southern Living House Plans

If you're looking for the perfect new-old home architecture? Meet your new cottage.

Palmetto Cottage, Plan #2009

Credit: Southern Living House Plans; Photo: John McManus

This one-bedroom cottage has just the right amount of space for not a lot of upkeep.

Sparta II, Plan #1810

Credit: Southern Living House Plans

In addition to this picture-perfect front porch, this classic house plan also has a screened-in back porch.

Cloudland Cottage, Plan #1894

Credit: Southern Living

The name of this house plan says it all: Living in a cottage this cute is like living on Cloud 9.

Canton Row, Plan #1938

Credit: Southern Living

This cottage has plenty of space for your family to come back and visit if you're empty nesters looking to downsize.

Shoreline Cottage, Plan #490

Credit: Southern Living

This house plan was made with scenic views in mind. Whether at the lake, beach, or mountains, you can catch nature from all its good angles with this home.

Randolph Cottage, Plan #1861

Credit: Southern Living

This home is sure to be the most inviting one on the block.

St. George Cottage, Plan #1906

Credit: Southern Living

This open-plan home is filled with natural night and has an expansive back porch.

Beachside Bungalow, Plan #1117

Credit: Designed by Moser Design Group

Sit back and kick your feet up: At this beachside bungalow, there are no worries.

Rustic Lake Cabin, Plan #1809

Credit: Southern Living

We can already picture ourselves cozy by a fire in this sweet cabin.

By Southern Living Editors