30+ Small House Plans That Are Just The Right Size
Maybe you're an empty nester, maybe you are downsizing, or maybe you just love to feel snug as a bug in your home. Whatever the case, we've got a bunch of small house plans that pack a lot of smartly-designed features, gorgeous and varied facades, and small cottage appeal.Apart from the innate adorability of things in miniature in general, these small house plans offer big living space, even for small house living. We love the Sugarberry Cottage, that looks like Goldilocks should be checking in, but has three bedrooms and bathrooms and a porch that extends the living area of the small house significantly. Prefer a more rustic look? The Cypress View plan is so versatile, it nestles comfortably in by the lake, in the mountains, or near the beach–a great, versatile small cottage home. Whatever your choice, take a look at some of our best plans for small house living.
Ellsworth Cottage, Plan #1351
Charming details and cottage styling give the house its distinctive personality.
- 3 bedrooms/3 bathroom
- 1,645 square feet
- See Plan: Ellsworth Cottage
Wind River, Plan #1551
Covered with shingle and board-and-batten siding, this comfortable design may be built as a primary residence or as a getaway spot.
- 3 bedroom/4 bathroom
- 1,749 square feet
- See Plan: Wind River
Boulder Summit, Plan #1575
Whether built as a mountain retreat or a full-time residence, this plan features an open first floor and tucked-away ground floor.
- 4 bedroom/4 bathroom
- 1,588 square feet
- See Plan: Boulder Summit
Sugarberry, Plan #1648
This classic one-and-a-half story home takes advantage of every square inch of space.
- 3 bedroom/3 bathroom
- 1,679 square feet
- See Plan: Sugarberry
Topwater Lodge, Plan #1385
An easy going, laidback warmth characterizes this cozy cottage.
- 3 bedroom/3 bathroom
- 1,042 square feet
- See Plan: Topwater Lodge
Allegheny, Plan #1552
Inside and out, this classical house teems with ideas that reflect the historic charm of traditional, Southern architecture.
- 3 bedroom/3 bathroom
- 1,510 square feet
- See Plan: Allegheny
Bluffton, Plan #594
With a deep, metal-roofed porch skirting the front, one entire side, and a portion of the rear of the house, this plan has the look of a Southern, shotgun-style house.
- 3 bedroom/2 bathroom
- 1,435 square feet
- See Plan: Bluffton
Striper's Cottage, Plan #1388
Here's a warm and inviting year-round retreat where friends and family can relax.
- 3 bedroom/3 bathroom
- 1,678 square feet
- See Plan: Striper's Cottage
Aberdeen Place, Plan #013
A cozy cottage that proves that good things come in small packages. Wood siding, stone, and shutters add charm to the home's facade.
- 3 bedroom/3 bathroom
- 1,593 square feet
- See Plan: Aberdeen Place
Cedarbrook, Plan #408
Here's a compact, rustic-style house with plenty of style and flexibility. More space in less square footage is gained by open planning.
- 3 bedroom/3 bathroom
- 1,715 square feet
- See Plan: Cedarbrook
The Maple Ridge, Plan #442
This floor plan makes the most of one- level living with a combination kitchen, dining room, and family room that provides open space for entertaining.
- 4 bedroom/2 bathroom
- 1,777 square feet
- See Plan: The Maple Ridge
Silverhill, Plan #749
Its symmetrical shape takes advantage of every usable space, allowing for spacious living and dining areas.
- 3 bedroom/3 bathroom
- 1,771 square feet
- See Plan: Silverhill
Heather Place, Plan #945
Its simple roofline, clapboard siding, and wraparound front porch make this design an instant classic.
- 3 bedroom/3 bathroom
- 1,486 square feet
- See Plan: Heather Place
Coosaw River Cottage, Plan #671
In this open plan, the living and dining rooms combine to create one large space. A galley kitchen allows for easy access to the dining room and breakfast room.
- 3 bedroom/3 bathroom
- 1,705 square feet
- See Plan: Coosaw River Cottage
The Sage House, Plan #947
With a flexible floor plan, the kitchen, dining, and family rooms are one large space that share views through a large picture window. A roomy screened porch is a natural extension of the home's living space.
- 3 bedroom/4 bathroom
- 1,672 square feet
- See Plan: The Sage House
Rockborne, Plan #639
Comfort, casual style, and thoughtful visual details define this house.
- 3 bedroom/2 bathroom
- 1,588 square feet
- See Plan: Rockborne
Cherry Hill, Plan #1843
Compact and very functional, this cottage-style plan is an easy fit for any family.
- 3 bedroom/3 bathroom
- 1,524 square feet
- See Plan: Cherry Hill
St. Simons Retreat, Plan #256
Inspired by historic seaside architecture, this design combines the comfort of a vacation home with thoughtful features that make everyday life easier for today's busy families.
- 2 bedroom/3 bathroom
- 1,798 square feet
- See Plan: St. Simons Retreat
Fontanel Carriage House, Plan #1856
Although this charming farmhouse cottage is small, it has plenty of porch space.
- 2 bedroom/2 bathroom
- 1,099 square feet
- See Plan: Fontanel Carriage House
River's Edge, Plan #1977
With Lowcountry influences in its design, this home has plenty of Southern charisma.
- 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom
- 1,721 square feet
- See Plan: River's Edge
Deer Run, Plan #731
This two-bed, two-bath cabin couldn't be a cuter hideaway for the lake.
- 2 bedroom/2 bathroom
- 972 square feet
- See Plan: Deer Run
Rustic Beach Cottage, Plan #360
Calling all gardeners: This adorable house plan has a latticework details on the porch and plenty of space for bountiful window boxes.
- 2 bedroom/2 bathroom
- 1,398 square feet
- See Plan: Rustic Beach Cottage
Beaufort Cottage, Plan #1136
If you're looking for the perfect new-old home architecture? Meet your new cottage.
- 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom
- 1,720 square feet
- See Plan: Beaufort Cottage
Palmetto Cottage, Plan #2009
This one-bedroom cottage has just the right amount of space for not a lot of upkeep.
- 1 bedroom/1.5 bathroom
- 656 square feet
- See Plan: Palmetto Cottage
Sparta II, Plan #1810
In addition to this picture-perfect front porch, this classic house plan also has a screened-in back porch.
- 3 bedroom/3.5 bathroom
- 1,804 square feet
- See Plan: Sparta II
Cloudland Cottage, Plan #1894
The name of this house plan says it all: Living in a cottage this cute is like living on Cloud 9.
- 2 bedroom/2 bathroom
- 1,200 square feet
- See Plan: Cloudland Cottage
Canton Row, Plan #1938
This cottage has plenty of space for your family to come back and visit if you're empty nesters looking to downsize.
- 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom
- 1,623 square feet
- See Plan: Canton Row
Shoreline Cottage, Plan #490
This house plan was made with scenic views in mind. Whether at the lake, beach, or mountains, you can catch nature from all its good angles with this home.
- 3 bedroom/1 bathroom
- 930 square feet
- See Plan: Shoreline Cottage
Randolph Cottage, Plan #1861
This home is sure to be the most inviting one on the block.
- 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom
- 1,800 square feet
- See Plan: Randolph Cottage
St. George Cottage, Plan #1906
This open-plan home is filled with natural night and has an expansive back porch.
- 3 bedroom/3 bathroom
- 1,581 square feet
- See Plan: St. George Cottage
Beachside Bungalow, Plan #1117
Sit back and kick your feet up: At this beachside bungalow, there are no worries.
- 1 bedroom/1 bathroom
- 484 square feet
- See Plan: Beachside Bungalow
Rustic Lake Cabin, Plan #1809
We can already picture ourselves cozy by a fire in this sweet cabin.
- 2 bedroom/1 bathroom
- 1,426 square feet
- See Plan: Rustic Lake Cabin