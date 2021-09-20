Jennifer Garner Uses This Baking Mat for Perfect Cookies—and It's on Sale at Amazon

If you've never tried these reusable Silpat mats, the exact same one Garner and her mom used can be found at Amazon. Instead of rubbing butter or oil onto a tray, all you have to do is set down one of these mats and nothing will stick. Garner and her mom relied on a Silpat that's outfitted with 13 evenly spaced rings, showing you exactly where to place cookie dough so it won't expand and run into another cookie. When you're done, just rinse the mat with hot, soapy water and hang to dry.