Jennifer Garner Uses This Baking Mat for Perfect Cookies—and It's on Sale at Amazon
Any home baker who's ever attempted to bake cookies on a non-greased sheet pan knows they'll never attempt that disaster again. Trying to dislodge stuck pieces of gooey cookies from a tray is a task no one should have to do—especially since you'll likely be left with baked goods that are rather lopsided.
For those who swear by parchment paper as the solution might want to test out a different product, one that's not only sustainable but also Jennifer Garner-approved. The actor and producer just posted the latest iteration of her Instagram cooking show, Pretend Cooking Show, spending the episode baking pumpkin oatmeal cookies alongside her mom and dad. This time, she requires the help of a trusty set of Silpat Baking Mats, scooping out hunks of oat-studded cookie dough onto the mats before slipping the trays into the oven.
If you've never tried these reusable Silpat mats, the exact same one Garner and her mom used can be found at Amazon. Instead of rubbing butter or oil onto a tray, all you have to do is set down one of these mats and nothing will stick. Garner and her mom relied on a Silpat that's outfitted with 13 evenly spaced rings, showing you exactly where to place cookie dough so it won't expand and run into another cookie. When you're done, just rinse the mat with hot, soapy water and hang to dry.
BUY IT: $22 (orig. $25); amazon.com
Garner's hardly the only one who's been won over by these mats. It's earned over 2,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, with one reviewer writing, "I was tired of buying and throwing away parchment paper when baking. This product is absolutely amazing. I love how easy to clean it is. I have used this mat to bake many things from chicken, cookies, and other pastries. I decided to go with this mat because I always had the hardest time with spacing cookies when baking. They would always seem to blend together. This is foolproof."
BUY IT: $19 (orig. $25); amazon.com
Garner also uses a set of Le Creuset Sheet Pans to bake her cookies. The French brand known for its stoneware cookware also boasts a line of bakeware, including these PFOA-free nonstick sheet pans that come in sizes small and large. Thanks to the heavy-gauge carbon steel, the pans have excellent heat conduction (no hot spots!) and are super lightweight for moving in and out of the oven. Plus, both sizes are currently on sale.
BUY IT: Starting at $25 (orig. $35); lecreuset.com
Whether you want to test out Garner's pumpkin oatmeal cookies to get into the fall spirit or simply spend a few hours baking with mom, head to Amazon and shop the Silpat mats, and while you're at it nab a set of Le Creuset sheet pans, too.