Shop Scott Antique Markets in Atlanta
Eddie Shops Atlanta's Scott Markets
Southern Living
tagged along with style expert Eddie Ross to the Scott Antique Markets in Atlanta, held the second weekend of every month. Scott's, as the popular market is called, is the country's largest indoor antique show featuring over 3,300 booths in two large warehouses. Lucky for us, Eddie shares his insider tips to help you make the most of your shopping at Scott's.
Arrive Early and Start Outside
To get the best selection, get to Scott's first thing in the morning to the beat crowds. Begin outside at the South building, which sells less expensive goods than the North Building, and work your way inside. If you arrive on Thursday you can often get good deals from vendors while they are setting up.
Shop the South Building
Head directly to the far left corner, where you'll find great wooden chairs in a range of styles. Simply paint or reupholster them for a fresh, new seating. Don't miss the botanical and natural-history prints from dealer Ellen Afterman of Grey Heron Prints.
Insider Tip: When it comes time to refuel, return to the front of the building for some of the best chicken salad you have ever had!
Shop the North Building
You will find higher-end items in the North building like rugs, furniture, lighting, and antique silver. Keep an eye out for Patricia Vandiver-Williams. Her booth has a stunning collection of European copper cookware.
Keep Furniture Needs in Mind
There's furniture aplenty at Scott's, so bring your wish list along with measurements, fabric swatches, and paint chips to help you find the perfect piece.
I found this great overly tufted settee. To freshen up the Louis XV inspired style, I'd cover it in a pretty linen fabric with about half the number of tufts for a cleaner, more modern look that will save you money.
Look Out for Silver Pieces
Several dealers toward the front of the South Building have unusual silver-plated pieces in various states of disrepair. Don't be discouraged by heavy tarnish or even a little deterioration. I buy pieces like this for a song and then turn them into heirlooms after either a heavy cleaning or with some help from a professional restoration company. At Scott's I picked several pieces of copper and silver to be restored.