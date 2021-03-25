See Inside Shaquille O'Neal's Sprawling Windermere, Florida, Mansion—Now Listed for $16.5 Million

By Perri Ormont Blumberg
March 25, 2021
Credit: Christian Pestana Rodriguez

You probably wouldn't be surprised to learn that basketball great Shaquille O'Neal's Windermere, Florida, home has a 6,000-square-foot indoor basketball court. But throw in a 95-foot-long pool with a customized rock waterfall and large sunken hot tub, chef's kitchen, a two-story great room, three lakefront acres, and you're talking our language. All that and so much more awaits inside Shaq's recently updated property, relisted with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for $16,500,000. Shall we step inside? 

Bird's Eye View

Credit: Christian Pestana Rodriguez

Behold: 9927 Griffin Court

The Entryway

Credit: Christian Pestana Rodriguez

Talk about a statement-making arrival.

The Basketball Court

Credit: Christian Pestana Rodriguez

Practice your moves in this 6,000-square-foot space.

The Pool

Credit: Christian Pestana Rodriguez

The 95-foot-long, 15-feet-deep pool is surrounded by a gorgeous rock waterfall, as well as a hot tub, expansive summer kitchen, and more.

The Great Room

Credit: Christian Pestana Rodriguez

That fireplace is a real stunner.

A Peek Inside the Guest Wing

Credit: Christian Pestana Rodriguez

The home features a guest wing with five en-suite bedrooms, a great room, and a bar.

The Kitchen

Credit: Christian Pestana Rodriguez

This sleek kitchen has custom wood cabinetry and a six-foot granite-top island.

The Dining Room

Credit: Christian Pestana Rodriguez

Hand-crafted wood paneling and mouldings create an elegant feel in the formal dining room—and the floor gives a hat tip to basketball.

Lake Time

Credit: Christian Pestana Rodriguez

The mega mansion is perched on three acres overlooking Lake Butler.

Office Views

Credit: Christian Pestana Rodriguez

Not a bad spot to scratch some things off your to-do list.

Game Room

Credit: Christian Pestana Rodriguez

Grab a drink at the bar and then start dealing cards.

The Home Theater

Credit: Christian Pestana Rodriguez

After a busy day of lazing in the pool and by the lake, treat yourself to a movie night.

