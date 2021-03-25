See Inside Shaquille O'Neal's Sprawling Windermere, Florida, Mansion—Now Listed for $16.5 Million

You probably wouldn't be surprised to learn that basketball great Shaquille O'Neal's Windermere, Florida, home has a 6,000-square-foot indoor basketball court. But throw in a 95-foot-long pool with a customized rock waterfall and large sunken hot tub, chef's kitchen, a two-story great room, three lakefront acres, and you're talking our language. All that and so much more awaits inside Shaq's recently updated property, relisted with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for $16,500,000. Shall we step inside?