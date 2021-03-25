See Inside Shaquille O'Neal's Sprawling Windermere, Florida, Mansion—Now Listed for $16.5 Million
You probably wouldn't be surprised to learn that basketball great Shaquille O'Neal's Windermere, Florida, home has a 6,000-square-foot indoor basketball court. But throw in a 95-foot-long pool with a customized rock waterfall and large sunken hot tub, chef's kitchen, a two-story great room, three lakefront acres, and you're talking our language. All that and so much more awaits inside Shaq's recently updated property, relisted with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for $16,500,000. Shall we step inside?
Bird's Eye View
Behold: 9927 Griffin Court
The Entryway
Talk about a statement-making arrival.
The Basketball Court
Practice your moves in this 6,000-square-foot space.
The Pool
The 95-foot-long, 15-feet-deep pool is surrounded by a gorgeous rock waterfall, as well as a hot tub, expansive summer kitchen, and more.
The Great Room
That fireplace is a real stunner.
A Peek Inside the Guest Wing
The home features a guest wing with five en-suite bedrooms, a great room, and a bar.
The Kitchen
This sleek kitchen has custom wood cabinetry and a six-foot granite-top island.
The Dining Room
Hand-crafted wood paneling and mouldings create an elegant feel in the formal dining room—and the floor gives a hat tip to basketball.
Lake Time
The mega mansion is perched on three acres overlooking Lake Butler.
Office Views
Not a bad spot to scratch some things off your to-do list.
Game Room
Grab a drink at the bar and then start dealing cards.
The Home Theater
After a busy day of lazing in the pool and by the lake, treat yourself to a movie night.