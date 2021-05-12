Amazon Shoppers Rave That This Under-$150 TV Stand "Looks Expensive and Sleek”
Finding furniture that isn't too hard on the wallet, but that actually accents a space, rather than just being good enough, should be considered a professional sport. We'd like to imagine the athletes would be those who know how to maneuver a HomeGoods sale with their eyes closed. You got this, Trish. The point is that it's hard to hunt down budget-friendly furniture that looks pricier than it is, and Amazon shoppers have seemed to discover a TV stand that fits the bill.
If you're looking for an affordable media console, consider the Nathan James Wesley Scandinavian TV Stand on Amazon a thrilling option, ringing in under $130. Designed in characteristically simple Scandinavian style, the console table consists of a lightweight wooden frame and comes in three different color combinations. (We're partial to the rustic oak.)
Shoppers note that due to the compact size, this media console makes a great option for small spaces and can easily be used for a variety of purposes throughout the home, such as an entryway table, mudroom shoe storage piece, or hallway accent table. And thanks to built-in cabinet doors, you can hide any video game consoles, cable boxes, board games, and more. Clutter who?
"Came on time! No damage! Well made! Funny jokes in the instructions had me and my husband laughing the entire time we put together. Only needed a screwdriver. Allen key was included. 5 stars all around," says one shopper.
Reviews also note that the TV stand is relatively easy to put together and only requires a screwdriver, which is surely helpful for all the less handy folks out there. All in all, for someone that's looking to upgrade their living room space without breaking the bank, this versatile, minimalist TV stand makes a low-risk option.
Shop the TV stand, plus two other cost-efficient options, below.
Nathan James Wesley Scandinavian TV Stand
Shop from three different color combinations. The brand offers a 100% money-back guarantee if you end up not preferring the console after all.
BUY IT: $119.34; amazon.com
Belleze Hilo TV Stand
This media console is giving us major farmhouse vibes. Choose from five different wood shades.
BUY IT: $149.99 and up; amazon.com
Vasagle Retro TV Stand
This under-$100 TV stand with nearly 2,000 Amazon reviews offers a simple and classic wood design.
BUY IT: $99.99; amazon.com