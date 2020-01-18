This Family Built Their Dream Farmhouse on Georgia's Vernon River

“In terms of space, our plan was all about quality over quantity,” says Liane, who guided the Watsons toward their 2,600-square-foot home. “We’d trim a few square feet in one spot to buy a window that would make the whole room feel larger, and we shifted the resources from underutilized areas to the big wraparound porch that’s enjoyed every day.”

The result is an airy, open space with elements borrowed from farmhouse styles and Lowcountry architecture alike—and it’s packed with plenty of smart storage solutions to boot. See how this tight-knit family found their perfect home fit.