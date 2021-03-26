This Inflatable Hot Tub Is Exactly What We All Need Right Now–And It's An Amazon Best-Seller

"My husband and I began dreaming about comfortable stargazing and relaxed muscles near the end of Autumn. We like to research things thoroughly before committing, so we began the search. Traditional hard-sided hot tubs are so astronomically priced that we were a bit put off of the hot tub dream until we stumbled upon this inflatable hot tub. We were both very skeptical at the beginning," wrote another satisfied customer. "How could it be rigid enough to feel like more than a kiddy pool? Where would you sit if there were no formed seats? How could it possibly retain heat without a full body of insulation? We purchased it based on the positive reviews and have loved it ever since."