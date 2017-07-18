Dreamy House Plans Built for Retirement
If you've picked the perfect town for retirement living but are striking out with the available real estate, this might be just the solution. We've gathered a few of our favorite house plans that will make the ideal abode for soaking it all in. Our collection of Southern Living house plans include both single story house plans and two-story house plans. Our house floor plans will run the gamut from simple house plans to more elaborate, larger options. We think you'll find choosing your new house plan is hands-down the most exciting part of retirement planning.
Adaptive Cottage #2075
Designed by Moser Design Group in conjunction with the Parkinson's Foundation, this beautiful one-floor cottage was created to adapt to the physical needs of the owners. With three bedrooms and bathrooms, there's plenty of room for the family to come visit. Plus, there's a front porch and screened porch in the back, so there's no shortage of spots to relax and read a book or drink a glass of sweet tea.
Whisper Creek Plan #1653
This 1,555-square-foot cottage is all about the porches. They're perfectly suited for rocking the afternoon away with a glass of tea. The interior features two bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths.
Palmetto Cottage #2009
Looking to downsize in style? You won't believe how much charm 656 square feet can hold. This also makes an ideal house plan for the kids to add as a guest house so Mama always has a place to stay (hint, hint). Despite thinking small with this house plan, the architects at Court Atkins Group had to leave enough room for a true Southern front porch, of course.
Eastover Cottage Plan #1666
The stately Eastover Cottage is a beautiful place to call home. The wide front porch adds even more livable space to the 2,530-square-foot-cottage. With four bedrooms and three and a half baths, there will be plenty of room for hosting the grandkids.
Young's Crossing #1912
Who doesn't love a brick house? This one-floor, French country-influenced home is positively timeless. The master bedroom has French doors that open onto the back porch for the perfect spot to enjoy your morning coffee. The best part is that this house plan provides accessible living with wide doorways, handicap accessible baths, and 5' turning radii throughout.
Tideland Haven Plan #1375
If deep front porches and a sprawling layout is what you're after, this might be the retirement plan for you. The 2,418-square-foot-home is designed with comfort in mind and includes three bedrooms and two and a half baths.
Farmhouse Revival Plan #1821
This is the one you've been dreaming of. It clocks in at 3,511 square feet with four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths, but that's just the beginning. The porches are the real stars here.
Sparta II #1810-A
This one-floor home gives you everything you need in less than 2,000 square feet. There's opportunity for three full bedrooms or two bedrooms and an office if anyone in the family needs a work-from-home spot before retirement. Keep the doors open from the dining area to the screened porch for nice summer nights. The only thing we're wondering now is whether you'll spend more time on the front porch or the screened porch? Decisions, decisions.
Tucker Bayou Plan #1408
If the coastal lifestyle has been calling your name, check out the Tucker Bayou Plan. The 3,554-square-foot home is inspired by historic seaside architecture and packs in a whopping five bedrooms and four baths. While it may look like a vacation home, the thoughtful design of Tucker Bayou makes it a great choice for year-round living.
Amelia River Cottage #2069
This spacious one-floor cottage is the ideal forever home. With an expansive owner's suite on its own wing of the home, you're assured privacy and relaxation when family is in town. Small stairs to the front porch and between the garage and mud room can be adapted to ramps, of course.
Nautical Cottage
It's easy to see why this is one of our all-time favorite house plans. It's inspired by small summer cottages, but easily adaptable to whatever climate and locale you call home. It's chock-full of charming details like cedar shakes and a Nantucket star design on the porch railing. Don't be deceived by its tidy exterior, this home is larger than it looks: 1,315 square feet and three beds, two baths.
Covington Cottage #1010
Who can resist a bay window? Not us! This one-floor charmer comes in at just under 2,000 square feet with breezy living spaces and a private owner's suite in the back of the home. The architects at Countryside Homes designed this plan to fit well into a traditional neighborhood or work in whatever retirement setting you prefer, whether the beach or the mountains.
Deer Run Plan #731
If you're a fan of cabin living this might be the one for you. Every square inch of this 973-square-foot cabin is meticulously designed to maximize space. Features include two bedrooms, two baths, and an open living room with a fireplace, lots of windows, and French doors that open to a screened back porch.
Crabapple Cottage #667
For plenty of space and a timeless design, look no further than the Crabapple Cottage. Truth be told, its spacious 3,945 square feet and four beds, three baths, and two half baths can hardly be classified as a cottage—but it just sounds so much more charming.
Farmdale Cottage
This 2,057-square-foot cottage oozes with Southern charm. A stunning entry and plenty of bedrooms and baths make this one to seriously consider.
