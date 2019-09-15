This Couple Renovated a 1,400-square-foot 1950s Cabin in the Spectacular Shenandoah Valley

"Tod wanted us to move out West to Colorado, Montana, or Wyoming so he could fly-fish, but I told him that wasn't going to happen," says Jenny Childress, a born, raised, and never-leaving East Coaster. Refusing to give up on his fishing dreams, Tod narrowed his search to Virginia. And then, like many other house hunters, he turned to the Internet.

"It took me hundreds of hours of research on the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries website to find land with stream-bred (not-stocked) trout, info that I then cross-referenced with real estate listings," he explains. His diligence paid off. Tod and Jenny toured one home with an agent, taking his fishing rod along. "It was February. I put my fly in the water, and the fish started coming up," says Tod. "I told Jenny that this was it. We didn't need to see any other listings."

Sold on the stream and the land, the couple moved into the 1,400-square-foot 1950s home, located in Rockbridge County in Virginia's Shenandoah Valley.