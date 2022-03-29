This $15 Million Fixer Upper is Oklahoma's Most Expensive Home and It Could Be Yours
For the first time in 50 years, Oklahoma's most expensive home is on the market. The 9,246-square-foot home in the heart of Tulsa was built for a local oil and gas baron in 1925 and has only had two owners in its near-100 years.
Its second owner, former basketball player and businessman Robert Patterson, bought the home in 1968 and lived there with his family until he died in 2018. The historic mansion and its 7-acre property, with a $15 million price tag, is now in search of a new owner.
The inspiring home features five bedrooms, original hardwood floors, a stunning wood library, a grand spiral staircase, and a downstairs game room complete with a built-in bar. Tennis courts, an above-garage guesthouse, and gorgeous grounds dotted with mature trees complete the rambling estate.
Now that it's back on the market, all this Sooner state stunner needs is the right owner to restore it to its former glory. Ready to make an offer? Reach out to listing agent Robert Allen of Sotheby's International for more.
Historic Charm
The home was built in 1925 during the boom of the oil and gas industry. Mature trees speckle the 7-acre property.
Staircase to Heaven
A grand staircase with plush carpeted floors creates a dramatic pathway through the home.
A Bibliophile's Dream
The home's library features floor-to-ceiling shelving and a cozy wood detailing.
A Cook's Inspiration
The home's kitchen dates to the 1960s but has ample space and cabinetry. With a bit of modern updating, the room could provide the perfect backdrop for any aspiring chef.
Fun and Games
A downstairs game room offers plenty of space for fun. Arcade games, a pool table, and darts could all easily share the room.
A Toast to the New Homeowner
The game room includes a bar with a built-in tap for pouring brews.
Natural Light
A sparkling rotunda brings the outdoors in with gorgeous windows bringing in plenty of natural light.
Lush Grounds
The home's seven acres feature lush grounds with several patios and outdoor living spaces.