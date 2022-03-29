This $15 Million Fixer Upper is Oklahoma's Most Expensive Home and It Could Be Yours

For the first time in 50 years, Oklahoma's most expensive home is on the market. The 9,246-square-foot home in the heart of Tulsa was built for a local oil and gas baron in 1925 and has only had two owners in its near-100 years.

Its second owner, former basketball player and businessman Robert Patterson, bought the home in 1968 and lived there with his family until he died in 2018. The historic mansion and its 7-acre property, with a $15 million price tag, is now in search of a new owner.

The inspiring home features five bedrooms, original hardwood floors, a stunning wood library, a grand spiral staircase, and a downstairs game room complete with a built-in bar. Tennis courts, an above-garage guesthouse, and gorgeous grounds dotted with mature trees complete the rambling estate.

Now that it's back on the market, all this Sooner state stunner needs is the right owner to restore it to its former glory. Ready to make an offer? Reach out to listing agent Robert Allen of Sotheby's International for more.