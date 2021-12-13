Four Renovation Mistakes That Decrease Home Value
We're ready to unpack all the details on how to increase home value—or, at the very least, not decrease it.
Making home renovations that won't increase your house's resale value can be both a waste of money and time. Even worse, there are some improvement mistakes that deplete the value of your home. We tapped Home Expert Bailey Carson, at Angi to share which home renovations you're better off avoiding altogether.
"If you're a few years away from selling and the change will help you enjoy your home for the rest of your time there – without hurting its value – then go for it," says Carson. Doing your research prior to any home remodel can help you save time and money down the road.
Hyper-Personalization
Home is what you make it. Unless you make it too much like you. "If you're considering selling your home at some point, try to steer clear of hyper-personalization, especially if it's hard to undo," says Carson. (Think: decorating with uniquely patterned wallpaper, tile, textured ceilings, or unique carpets.) "Prospective buyers want to be able to envision themselves in the home, which can be hard to do if it's full of the seller's character. It also starts the buyers off with a list of projects they want to do to be able to make the house their own."
DIY Projects
We've all been there, scrolling through Pinterest looking for everything from small space home decorating tips to popular cookie recipes, but don't fall down the DIY rabbit hole when it comes to home renovations. "We found recently that over half of buyers would only trust small DIY projects done by a previous owner and an additional 15% wouldn't trust any," says Carson.
When potential buyers are looking at homes to purchase, they're also looking at the quality of work that has gone into any home remodels. "If a home project isn't done well, it isn't going to bode well for the seller. This also holds true for 'band-aid fixes' to issues," she says.
The moral of the story? Cut corners and buyers will beware.
Sacrificing Utility for Space
Pro-tip: Never skimp on closet space for a bigger room or a larger window. Storage and storage solutions are important factors to potential buyers. Our home expert informs that buyers like to see themselves realistically living in your home, and little closet space might be a deal-breaker.
Elaborate Landscaping
Curb appeal is a real thing. "Clean, manicured lawns are a great way to give a positive first impression to potential buyers. Elaborate landscaping, on the other hand, can do the opposite," says Carson.
Not everyone has a green thumb. While some may like excessive landscaping, it's best to keep things clean and simple for the next home buyer.