North Carolina Couple Turns Husband's Childhood Home into Wedding Venue

Chip and Joanna. Ben and Erin. We're no stranger to lovable home reno dynamic duos. One North Carolina couple is making a name for themselves as the next charismatic construction couple—but their work comes with an extra special twist. Michael Newell and Marche Robinson are transforming Michael's childhood home in Pleasant Garden, North Carolina, into a wedding venue called The Newell House.

"We both get emotional thinking about the project," Marche told Southern Living. "Michael's parents first designed and built the house with entertaining in mind. His parents were known for throwing the best parties. I think that turning the house into a venue honors his parents' vision for the home while also ushering it into a new era!"

The Newell House's history begins in 1983, when Michael's family moved into the newly built five-bedroom colonial-style home. With its all-brick exterior, stately white columns, and 16-acre lot, it was truly a sight to behold. A few months after the Newell family moved into the home, Michael was born. Over the next few decades, the home remained in the family, hosting countless parties, family reunions, and even Michael's sister's wedding reception.

Michael and Marche Wedding Preview Credit: Courtesy of Marche Robinson

When Michael's father died and all the kids long since moved out, the house became much too large for Michael's mother. She decided to put it on the market, but the idea of selling a place that meant so much to his family didn't sit well with Michael. He had previously toyed with the idea of turning the home into a wedding venue, but when the house was put on the market, he knew it was now or never.

Marche and Michael decided to take the leap. Their own wedding at a historic home in Raleigh in October 2019 further convinced them to make the dream a reality. They bought the house and started brainstorming for the project shortly after they were married. The majority of renovations began last spring. For the past year, they've been documenting their journey on Instagram and TikTok with vlogs, demo videos, and plenty of before and after photos.

While taking on such a large-scale renovation project can certainly be stressful, Marche says she and Michael make a great team and have loved getting to work together to see their plans come to fruition.

"I think the renovation has brought out the strengths in our partnership," Marche says. "I am very type-A and creative. He is very business minded. We both let each other's strengths shine and respect each other's opinions."

Keeping it all in the family, the couple is also working with their brother-in-law Howard Eason on the project. Marche says he's the best person to break any ties that arise when making decisions.

Newell House Credit: Courtesy of Marche Robinson

For Marche and Michael, the project is about more than keeping a piece of Michael's family history alive. It's also a way to build generational wealth and keep money in the community that means so much to them. Like Michael, Marche grew up in Pleasant Garden. The couple attended the same middle and high schools, but didn't start dating until the reconnected at a friend's wedding in 2016.

With the transformation, a place that has held so many wonderful memories for Michael's family will now become the backdrop for the most important memories in countless families' lives.