Be Patient and Trust Your Professionals

"Patience and planning are key to making it through the building process," says Abbe Fenimore, Founder & Principal Designer of Studio Ten 25. "You will be anxious to start, but do your best not to rush others as they prepare every detail to create your new home. It takes time, and you want to ensure to give each step the attention it requires."

Morse believes that patience is imperative, too. "Be patient, especially in the COVID-19 world," she says. "Try your best to go with the flow and remember that issues are best resolved with time and patience. Hire a designer that you trust to guide and advise you; they aid in working with a builder, which ultimately helps the entire process feel less stressful!"