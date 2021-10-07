How to Prep and Paint a Deck

Before the stain and/or paint is applied, you'll need to make sure that the surface of your deck is free of any debris—sticks, dead leaves, and pebbles tend to make their way into the grooves of the flooring over time, so it is vital to make sure you remove as much of it as possible. After the debris is removed, take an all-purpose deck cleaning solution, and brush it over the deck with a utility broom.

Next up, you'll want to remove all paint that is loose and/or peeling. "If you have a small surface area you're touching up, you can use a wire brush, followed by some type of paint scraper to get rid of the pieces of paint that the wire brush could not get rid of," explains Terkeltaub. "Another option would be to use an electric sander, depending on the amount of square footage, either a small, handheld one or renting a large sander from your local home improvement store."

After that, you want to remove and replace damaged floorboards. The final step before staining or painting would be to take a pressure washer to the deck, which will loosen and completely wash away everything that was brushed out. Now that the floor is prepped and you have let it dry for 48 hours, you are ready to stain and/or paint.