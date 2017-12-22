See How This Gorgeous Atlanta Home Stays In This Family

The main bedroom serves as a nice pause in the home's blue-and-white color scheme with quiet, serene tones and animal prints that add texture. "These prints are neutrals, but I have to restrain myself from using too many," she notes. The spotted carpet camouflages stains, and the fur-covered bench at the foot of the bed offers an unexpected yet welcoming touch. "The room has lots of windows, and I needed so much fabric," says Allison, who used simple drapes to highlight the views of her backyard. "I needed something tall and eye-catching to balance out the big windows on the other walls," Allison explains about the pleated valance hanging over her bed.