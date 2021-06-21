The Most Affordable Beach Towns for Home Buyers in the South, According to Realtor.com
Realtor.com crunched numbers to determine the most budget-friendly areas for buying a beach home nationwide, and six of the top 10 are in the South.
Beach life sounds like a nice life right about now. Especially amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, accompanied by lockdowns and social isolation, many have realized that settling down in a beach town with its calming vistas and easy access to nature, is very desirable. Perhaps that "one day" dream of moving to the beach from the suburbs has become something you're pursuing now. Perhaps lengthy stay-at-home orders in the city has made you reevaluate your urban life. However you came to the conclusion, we won't fight it. But where is a beach town that's within reach for home buyers on a budget? Well, data from real estate platform Realtor.com has pinpointed 10 such amazing areas sprinkled across the country.
While the number one spot based on their data to buy an affordable beach home is in Atlantic City, New Jersey, with a median home listing price of $145,050, six of the top 10 locales are in the South, including Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with a median home listing price of $237,050, which secured the second place spot. To create the list, Realtor.com's data people evaluated the median home listing price of more than 1,300 beach towns from May 2020 through April 2021. They also looked at U.S. Census Bureau data to zoom in on areas with the most beach-based businesses to make sure the beach towns that made the final list were in great areas to live. Each state was only allowed one spot on the list.
In addition to Myrtle Beach, several more Southern beach towns earned a spot on the rundown of most affordable beach towns. Daytona Beach, Florida, (median home listing price: $239,050), in third, Swansboro, North Carolina, ($310,050), in fifth, Chincoteague Island, Virginia, ($389,050), in sixth, Matagorda, Texas, ($399,050), in eighth, and Grand Isle, Louisiana, ($399,050), in ninth. You can read the full article on Realtor.com here.
WATCH: Scientists Rescue 70 Eggs from Loggerhead Sea Turtle Hit and Killed by Cars in Florida
Are you contemplating a beach move right now? Where are you hoping to plant your coastal roots?